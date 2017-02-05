Falcons tailback Devonta Freeman delivered the first score of Super Bowl LI.

A long Falcons drive was capped by Freeman’s short plunge early in the second quarter, as he cut outside and went unbothered into the end zone for six.

Atlanta took a 7–0 lead, leaning on a strong defensive effort to open the game.

Freeman and Julio Jones have carried the Falcons offense early on.devonta-freeman-atlanta-falcons-touchdown-video-super-bowl.jpg