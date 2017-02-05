NFL

Who scored first in the Super Bowl? Watch Devonta Freeman open scoring with TD run

SI Wire
2 hours ago

Falcons tailback Devonta Freeman delivered the first score of Super Bowl LI.

A long Falcons drive was capped by Freeman’s short plunge early in the second quarter, as he cut outside and went unbothered into the end zone for six.

Atlanta took a 7–0 lead, leaning on a strong defensive effort to open the game.

Freeman and Julio Jones have carried the Falcons offense early on.devonta-freeman-atlanta-falcons-touchdown-video-super-bowl.jpg

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters