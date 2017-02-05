Who scored first in the Super Bowl? Watch Devonta Freeman open scoring with TD run
Falcons tailback Devonta Freeman delivered the first score of Super Bowl LI.
A long Falcons drive was capped by Freeman’s short plunge early in the second quarter, as he cut outside and went unbothered into the end zone for six.
hdsportsclips: Devonta Freeman #TD 7-0 #Falcons Fox Super Bowl LI: Patriots vs. Falcons https://t.co/KHibT6Ne72 pic.twitter.com/0UaiXPEMCH— FanSportsClips (@FanSportsClips) February 6, 2017
Atlanta took a 7–0 lead, leaning on a strong defensive effort to open the game.
Freeman and Julio Jones have carried the Falcons offense early on.devonta-freeman-atlanta-falcons-touchdown-video-super-bowl.jpg