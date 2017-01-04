Planet Futbol

Tottenham hosts Chelsea in massive London derby to close holiday slate

SI.com Staff
SI.com Staff
an hour ago

Chelsea is gunning for a Premier League-record 14th straight victory, while Tottenham is hoping to re-enter the top four, making for a can't-miss edition of the London derby to close the EPL's hectic holiday slate (3 p.m. ET, NBCSN).

Chelsea can build an eight-point lead over Liverpool with a victory, which would add even more momentum to Antonio Conte's side heading to the miniature 10-day break. Tottenham, meanwhile, enters as a winner of four straight matches, scoring multiple goals in each of the victories. This will be the teams' second and final meeting of the Premier League campaign, with Chelsea coming from behind to win 2-1 at Stamford Bridge on Nov. 26. Pedro and Victor Moses scored for Chelsea, following the opener by Spurs' Christian Eriksen.

Here are the starting lineups for both teams:

Stay tuned here for updates and highlights of key moments throughout this crucial match.

