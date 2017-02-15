Planet Futbol

U.S. Soccer unveils new all-red jersey for USMNT, USWNT

U.S. Soccer and Nike have unveiled new all-red U.S. national team uniforms that the men's and women's national team's will wear in 2017.

The U.S. women’s national team will introduce the kit at the SheBelieves Cup starting March 1 against Olympic champion Germany at Talen Energy Stadium in Chester, Pennsylvania.

The men will sport the new kit on March 24 during a World Cup qualifying match against Honduras in San Jose, California, as they look to reverse fortunes after an 0-2-0 start to the CONCACAF Hexagonal.

U.S. Soccer

Paul Caligiuri
1990 (Home)
Paul Caligiuri
Bob Thomas/Getty Images
Jeff Agoos
1992-94 (Home)
Jeff Agoos
Shaun Botterill/Getty Images
Cobi Jones
1992-94 (Away)
Cobi Jones
Shaun Botterill/Getty Images
Dominic Kinnear
1993 (Third)
Dominic Kinnear
Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images
Alexi Lalas
1994-95 (Home)
Alexi Lalas
Lois Bernstein/AP
Alexi Lalas
1994-95 (Away)
Alexi Lalas
Chris Cole/Getty Images
John Harkes
1995-98 (Home)
John Harkes
David E. Klutho for Sports Illustrated
Eric Wynalda
1995-98 (Away)
Eric Wynalda
Mike Powell/Getty Images
John Harkes
1995-98 (Third)
John Harkes
Stephen Dunn/Getty Images
Eric Wynalda
1998-2000 (Home)
Eric Wynalda
Simon Bruty for Sports Illustrated
Claudio Reyna
1998-2000 (Away)
Claudio Reyna
Laurent Rebours/AP
Earnie Stewart
2000-02 (Home)
Earnie Stewart
Simon Bruty for Sports Illustrated
Landon Donovan
2000-02 (Away)
Landon Donovan
Jeff Gross/Getty Images
Brian McBride
2002-04 (Home)
Brian McBride
Shaun Botterill/Getty Images
Landon Donovan
2002-04 (Away)
Landon Donovan
Simon Bruty for Sports Illustrated
Cory Gibbs
2003 (Third)
Cory Gibbs
Scott Bales/Icon SMI
Landon Donovan
2004-06 (Home)
Landon Donovan
Ronald Martinez/Getty Images
Clint Dempsey
2004-06 (Away)
Clint Dempsey
Simon Bruty for Sports Illustrated
Clint Dempsey
2004 (Third)
Clint Dempsey
Scott Bales/Icon SMI
Eddie Johnson
2004-06 (Home)
Eddie Johnson
Simon Bruty for Sports Illustrated
Josh Wolff
2004-06 (Away)
Josh Wolff
Jamie McDonald/Getty Images
Eddie Johnson
2006 (Third)
Eddie Johnson
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
Landon Donovan
2007 (Third)
Landon Donovan
Mike Carlson/AP
Jozy Altidore
2008-10 (Home)
Jozy Altidore
Simon Bruty for Sports Illustrated
Sacha Kljestan
2008-10 (Away)
Sacha Kljestan
Simon Bruty for Sports Illustrated
Landon Donovan
2010-12 (Home)
Landon Donovan
Simon Bruty for Sports Illustrated
Jozy Altidore
2010-12 (Away)
Jozy Altidore
Simon Bruty for Sports Illustrated
Brek Shea
2011 (Third)
Brek Shea
Tony Quinn/Icon SMI
Michael Bradley
2012-14 (Home)
Michael Bradley
Simon Bruty for Sports Illustrated
Clint Dempsey
2012-14 (Away)
Clint Dempsey
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
Clint Dempsey
2013 (Third)
Clint Dempsey
Simon Bruty for Sports Illustrated
Jermaine Jones
2014-16 (Home)
Jermaine Jones
Stuart Franklin/FIFA via Getty Images
Clint Dempsey
2014 (Away)
Clint Dempsey
Michael Steele/Getty Images
Fabian Johnson
2015 (Away)
Fabian Johnson
Lars Ronbog/FrontZoneSport via Getty Images
Tim Howard, Matt Miazga, Clint Dempsey and Jordan Morris
2016
Tim Howard, Matt Miazga, Clint Dempsey and Jordan Morris
Courtesy of Nike
U.S. Soccer uniforms through the years
1 35
Close
expandIcon
1 35
Close

The jerseys also feature the words "1 Nation” and “1 Team” on the inside cuffs of the sleeve, with “USA” displayed on the neckline.

The shorts are also red with black elastic side tape with the socks featuring red and orange on the calf.

- Scooby Axson

