Could USMNT boycott either of next two World Cups?

U.S. Soccer and Nike have unveiled new all-red U.S. national team uniforms that the men's and women's national team's will wear in 2017.

The U.S. women’s national team will introduce the kit at the SheBelieves Cup starting March 1 against Olympic champion Germany at Talen Energy Stadium in Chester, Pennsylvania.

The men will sport the new kit on March 24 during a World Cup qualifying match against Honduras in San Jose, California, as they look to reverse fortunes after an 0-2-0 start to the CONCACAF Hexagonal.

U.S. Soccer

The jerseys also feature the words "1 Nation” and “1 Team” on the inside cuffs of the sleeve, with “USA” displayed on the neckline.

The shorts are also red with black elastic side tape with the socks featuring red and orange on the calf.

Roses are red

Violets are blue

We dropped a red jersey

We hope to see it on you pic.twitter.com/aPPfitJ5R6 — U.S. Soccer (@ussoccer) February 15, 2017

- Scooby Axson