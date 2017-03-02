Planet Futbol

Player strike threatens belated start to Argentina league's season

3:23 | Planet Futbol
Vice World Of Sports RIVALS: Superclasico
Associated Press
Associated Press
2 hours ago

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — The Argentine government has authorized millions for back payments to players at the country's top soccer clubs. But union officials say the amount is insufficient to break a strike that threatens the start of the season on Friday.

The Argentina Footballers Union did not react immediately to the offer on Thursday. However, secretary general Sergio Marchi, who was aware of the offer on Wednesday, said the amount was insufficient to pay off the debts that clubs have with their players.

The offer was published in the state's official bulletin. It said Argentine President Mauricio Macri authorized $22.7 million to compensate the clubs for the termination of a TV contract, which was held by the government.

Macri is the former president of Boca Juniors club.

It's not clear how much players are owed in Argentina's top league, and the four below it. Some contracts were illegal and set up to avoid taxes.

Planet Futbol
Going inside the madness of the Superclasico: Argentina's Boca Juniors-River Plate rivalry

The unpaid wages are owed mostly to players at the country's smaller clubs. However, large clubs like Newell's Old Boys, Quilmes, and others have acknowledged they owe salaries.

Argentina's top division ended in December, and was to restart a month ago but has been repeatedly delayed by financial problems plaguing the clubs and the Argentine Football Association.

AFA is being overseen by a so-called "normalization committee" set up eight months ago by FIFA. This followed the ouster of President Luis Segura, who was removed on charges of "aggravated fraud" in negotiation of TV broadcast rights.

AFA was run for 35 years by Julio Grondona, who also served as a FIFA senior vice president under Sepp Blatter and was in charge of finances. His death in 2014 opened up investigations into corruption.

An election to succeed Grondona ended in a 38-38 tie between candidates Segura and Marcelo Tinelli, although only 75 delegates were authorized to vote.

The election was postponed to a later date with Segura, who took over after Grondona's death, remaining in charge.

The league will also be without a TV contract when play eventually begins.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters