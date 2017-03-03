Planet Futbol

Stuttgart cuts Germany's Kevin Grosskreutz after role in off-field fight

Associated Press
2 hours ago

STUTTGART, Germany (AP) — World Cup winner Kevin Grosskreutz parted ways with German second-division side Stuttgart on Friday after his involvement in a fight left him hospitalized.

The 28-year-old right back's contract was terminated by mutual consent with immediate effect, Stuttgart announced.

"I don't want anything to do with football for the time being," an emotional Grosskreutz said at a news conference.

On the club website, Grosskreutz said, "I made a mistake and for that I'm very sorry. I accept the consequences and regret that my time at Stuttgart has come to an end in this way."

He did not suffer serious injury in the altercation that took place in downtown Stuttgart. Police, who didn't name the player, said on Tuesday that a 28-year-old man was taken to hospital with a head injury after receiving a punch in a fight between two groups on Monday night. A 16-year-old man from the same group was also taken to hospital, with no apparent external injuries. Four suspects were arrested.

Stuttgart said on Tuesday that Grosskreutz will file charges after the incident, but in the days that followed came to the conclusion that it could not ignore it.

"The first-team players especially are role models for the club in general and for our youth players in particular," Stuttgart chairman Jan Schindelmeiser said.

Stuttgart coach Hannes Wolf said a termination of Grosskreutz's contract was "the only logical step. It's not an easy situation for any of us. Still, it's important that we focus on the immediate future of Stuttgart."

Grosskreutz and the club agreed not to comment further.

Grosskreutz, then playing for Borussia Dortmund, was an unused substitute for Germany's 2014 World Cup-winning team in Brazil.

