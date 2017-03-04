Planet Futbol

Benzema's brace leads Madrid to win without Ronaldo, Bale

Karim Benzema broke his scoring drought just in time for Real Madrid, snatching two goals in its 4-1 win at Eibar in the Spanish league on Saturday.

Benzema's first league goals in nine rounds came with Cristiano Ronaldo out because of an unspecified physical problem and Gareth Bale serving the first of a two-game suspension.

The striker played a huge role in ending Madrid's run of three poor performances that let Barcelona tighten the title race.

It wasn't only Benzema who stepped up. There were goals from James Rodriguez and Marco Asensio, two players who had fallen out of the first-choice squad.

"During a season there are moments that you have to suffer, sometimes you play a bit poorly, but that is normal over a season. Today we got back to playing well from the very start, playing with intensity," Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane said. "This is a good sign for us."

The win lifted the team two points ahead of Barcelona before the defending champion hosts Celta Vigo later Saturday. Madrid also has a game in hand.

Before the season, the match at the small Basque club would not have been considered a priority for Madrid. But with its stars out, the team struggling, and Eibar playing well at home, the visit looked a challenging one for Madrid.

It wasn't.

 

Benzema put Madrid on its way in the 14th minute when he finished off his own strike which was initially saved by goalkeeper Yoel Rodriguez.

Both of Eibar's defenders and goalkeeper could have done more to make it harder for Benzema to get his second goal in the 25th when he was left all alone to tap in Rodriguez's free kick.

Benzema returned the assist for Rodriguez five minutes later, crossing the ball to the near post where the midfielder redirected it home from a tight angle.

Asensio got involved in the 60th when he put in a shot by Rodriguez that hit the woodwork.

Ruben Pena got Eibar's consolation goal in the 72nd.

Also, Leganes earned a second straight home win, beating Granada 1-0.

