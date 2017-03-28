Planet Futbol

Watch: Neymar's incredible goal helps Brazil down Paraguay in World Cup qualifier

SI Wire
42 minutes ago

Neymar has helped Brazil draw even closer to an automatic berth for the 2018 World Cup with a remarkable goal in a 3–0 win over Paraguay on Tuesday night.

Neymar had missed a penalty kick earlier in the second half, but minutes later he scored his 52nd international goal, tallying in the 64th minute with a run that started in Brazil's own half. It came with him wearing the captain's band for the first time since March 2016. Neymar's goal followed Philippe Coutinho's fantastic effort in the first half and came before Marcelo's classy finish put the game on ice.

The win is Braizl's eighth straight in World Cup qualifying under new manager Tite and guarantees Brazil a spot at the very least in CONMEBOL's World Cup qualifying playoff vs. Oceania with four games remaining, as it is 13 points clear of sixth place with four games to go. An automatic berth in Russia 2018 is all but secure for the Seleção, who resume World Cup qualifying August 30 against Ecuador.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters