Best College Football Prop Bets for Missouri vs. Texas A&M
Missouri faces off against Texas A&M in a potential College Football Playoff elimination matchup on Saturday in Week 6 action.
With the stakes high, how should we target player props in this one? Two stars are set to show out with more reps, including Missouri's wide receiver Luther Burden and Texas A&M's running back Le'Veon Moss. Get the scoop on why below!
Best Player Prop Bets for Missouri vs Texas A&M in Week 6
- Luther Burden OVER 70.5 Receiving Yards
- Le’Veon Moss OVER 65.5 Rush Yards
- Cyrus Allen OVER 27.5 Receiving Yards
Luther Burden OVER 70.5 Receiving Yards
Burden has been quiet this season as Missouri has cruised through its early part of the schedule.
However, out of the BYE week, I expect the Tigers to get its top option going in the passing game.
Burden has gone over this mark in the last two games, both competitive matchups, and in a projected coin flip this can be another big outing for Burden.
Over the last two games, Burden has 18 targets and has gone over this mark in both.
Le’Veon Moss OVER 65.5 Rush Yards
Moss is the top back in this run-first Texas A&M offense, whether Marcel Reed or Conner Weigman starts.
Moss has double-digit rushes in each game and has gone over this mark in all five games. While the Tigers' defense is formidable, the sheer volume going Moss’ way makes me bullish that he can get to this total.
With over six yards per carry, Moss is a great bet to clear this mark for a sixth straight game.
Cyrus Allen OVER 27.5 Receiving Yards
The Tigers are vulnerable against the pass, outside the top 100 in explosive pass defense, and while I don’t necessarily trust the Aggies passing offense, I believe the team can scheme up the Louisiana Tech transfer for a big play.
Allen has excellent burst and is a big play threat at all times. The Louisiana Tech quickly earned reps with the first team and cleared this mark in the first three games before going under in the last two.
I expect to see a tunnel screen or two for Allen to try and get him into space to move the ball against Missouri’s defense as Texas A&M’s offense has failed to create chunk plays.
Allen is the best bet to be unlocked in this game.
