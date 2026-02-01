Alabama vs. Florida: Claim FanDuel's Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus if It Wins

New users can claim a FanDuel promo code welcome offer for Sunday's Alabama vs. Florida showdown. The $200 bonus awaits if your initial $5 wager wins on Feb. 1. Check out the latest sportsbook promos before tip-off.

How the FanDuel welcome bonus works for Alabama vs. Florida

This welcome promotion requires no FanDuel promo code to activate. New customers simply need to register, deposit $5 and place their first real money wager on any available market. If that initial bet wins, FanDuel awards $200 in bonus bets within 72 hours of settlement.

The terms and conditions include several important details:

You must download the FanDuel Sportsbook app to claim the welcome bonus.

Make a minimum deposit of $5 into your new account.

Place an initial $5 real money wager on any available market.

Bonus bets are awarded only if your first wager wins.

Bonus funds expire seven days after issuance.

When using bonus bets, only the winnings are returned, not the bonus amount.

For example, if you bet $5 on Alabama to cover the spread at -3.5 and they win by four or more points, you'll receive $200 in bonus bets. If Florida covers the spread instead, you won't receive the bonus but only lose your initial $5 stake. When using your $200 bonus on a market with +100 odds and winning, you'll receive $200 in withdrawable cash without the bonus amount returned.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

Steps to claim the FanDuel sign-up bonus for Alabama vs. Florida

Follow these simple steps to secure your welcome bonus before Sunday's SEC matchup:

Register for a new FanDuel Sportsbook account and download the mobile app. Make your first deposit of at least $5 using any accepted payment method. Place your initial $5 real money wager on Alabama vs. Florida or any other available market. If your bet wins, receive $200 in bonus bets within 72 hours. Use your bonus bets within seven days of issuance.

Read our comprehensive FanDuel review for more details about this sportsbook's features and offerings.

Additional FanDuel Sportsbook promotions beyond the welcome offer

FanDuel consistently provides ongoing promotions for existing customers throughout the basketball season. These include profit boosts, same-game parlay insurance, and special event bonuses that enhance your betting experience. The sportsbook frequently updates its promotional offerings with seasonal campaigns and sport-specific bonuses.

Current users can discover these additional opportunities by navigating to the 'Promotions' tab within the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile application. This section regularly features new ways to maximize your betting value beyond the initial welcome bonus.

FanDuel $100K Free To Play Daily Shuffle: Build your free parlay each day with Daily Shuffle for a shot at $100K in total prizes.

FanDuel 1Q Best Protect: Stay in the game—if a first-quarter injury impacts your NFL wager, you’re protected.

NFL Your Way: Adjust lines, customize player props, and get instant odds when crafting uniquely tailored NFL bets.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.