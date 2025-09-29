SI

Bengals vs. Broncos DraftKings Promo Code: Get $200 in Bonus Bets Instantly Plus NFL Sunday Ticket Savings

The Bengals vs. Broncos Monday Night Football matchup is a marquee betting opportunity, and the DraftKings promo code offer makes it even better. New users can claim $200 in bonus bets instantly, plus a deep NFL Sunday Ticket discount, no code required. For more betting opportunities, check out other sportsbook promos

How the DraftKings welcome offer works for Bengals vs. Broncos

The DraftKings promo code offer for Bengals vs. Broncos is as easy as it gets. Register for a new account, deposit at least $5, and place a $5 bet on Monday Night Football, or any other sports market available on DraftKings. You will receive $200 in bonus bets instantly, split into eight $25 credits, plus over $200 off an NFL Sunday Ticket subscription.

Here are the most important DraftKings Sportsbook welcome offer terms to note:

  • Bonus bets are awarded as eight $25 credits instantly after placing your first $5 bet.
  • Bonus bets expire seven days (168 hours) after issuance.
  • Bonus bet stakes are not included in any winnings.
  • A Google or YouTube account is required to redeem the NFL Sunday Ticket.
  • NFL Sunday Ticket subscription will auto-renew at full price unless canceled.
  • You must wager bonus funds at least once before withdrawal.

For your qualifying $5 wager, consider betting on plus-money odds for Bengals vs. Broncos. Since the bonus is guaranteed once your bet is placed, choosing plus-money odds gives you a shot at a bigger payout while still locking in the $200 in bonus bets.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your $200 DraftKings bonus for Bengals vs. Broncos

Ready to get started? Follow these five steps and you’ll be ready to go:

  1. Create a new DraftKings Sportsbook account and complete identity verification.
  2. Make your first deposit of at least $5 using any eligible payment method.
  3. Place a qualifying $5 bet on Bengals vs. Broncos or any other eligible market.
  4. Receive eight $25 bonus bets instantly and unlock your $200 NFL Sunday Ticket discount, available for $176 with a linked Google or YouTube account.
  5. Wager bonus bets at least once before any withdrawal of bonus-related winnings.

For a comprehensive breakdown of the platform, refer to our detailed DraftKings review.

Best DraftKings promo offers for existing users

The DraftKings welcome offer is just the start for Bengals vs. Broncos bettors. Existing users can take advantage of ongoing odds boosts, profit boosts, parlay insurance, and special NFL promos throughout the season.

  • Early Exit: Your single bets are refunded if a player gets injured and leaves the game early. In a parlay, the impacted leg is removed, so the rest of your wager can still hit.
  • NFL TD Scorer Profit Boost: Get a profit boost on any TD scorer bet on Sunday or Monday NFL games.

Compare Bengals vs. Broncos betting promos

Want to get even more out of Monday Night Football? Then check out the offers below to get thousands more in bonuses.

FanDuel

DraftKings

BetMGM

Caesars

Welcome Bonus

Bet $5, get $300 in bonus bets if you win 

Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets + over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket

Up to $1,500 back in bonuses

Bet $1, get 20 100% profit boosts 

Promo Code

No code required 

No code required 

SI1500 

SICZR20X

Bonus Form

$300 in bonus bets 

8 $25 bonus bets 

1 or 5 bonus bets 

Profit boosts 

Minimum Deposit

$5

$5

$10

$10

Minimum Bet

$5

$5

$10

$10

Days to Use Bonus

7 days

7 days

7 days

7 days

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Published
BRIAN GIUFFRA

Brian Giuffra is the VP of Betting Content at Minute Media and has been with the company since 2016. He's a fan of the Knicks, Giants, wine and bourbon, usually consuming them in that order.

