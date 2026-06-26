bet365 Bonus Code: Bet $10, Get $150 for Norway vs. France Group I

The bet365 bonus code requires no code at all — new customers can claim $150 in bonus bets simply by registering and placing a $10 wager. Use this offer on Norway vs. France in Group I, one of the best matchups of the tournament's opening stage. Check out more sportsbook promos before the June 26 deadline.

How the bet365 bonus code offer works for Norway vs. France

The bet365 bonus code promotion gives new customers $150 in bonus bets after placing a qualifying $10 wager. No promo code for bet365 is needed — just register, deposit, and bet. The offer must be claimed through the bet365 app within 30 days of creating your account.

Here is how the offer breaks down:

Minimum deposit of $10 required to participate.

Qualifying bets must include at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater.

Bonus bets must be claimed via the bet365 app within 30 days of registration.

Qualifying bets must settle within 30 days of claiming the promotion.

Bonus bets expire seven days after being added to your balance.

Bonus bet wager is excluded from any returns; only winnings are withdrawable.

Cashed-out bets, pushes, and bets marked as no action do not count toward the requirement.

Say you place $10 on France to win Norway vs. France at standard odds. If your bet wins, you collect your winnings as normal and still receive $150 in bonus bets. If your bet loses, you still receive $150 in bonus bets to use across the platform. Either way, the bonus bets land in your account once the qualifying wager settles.

New users in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Michigan also receive 50 Spins alongside this welcome offer. Note that the bonus code for bet365 promotion is not available in Illinois, and the $1,000 First Bet Safety Net secondary offer is available in all eligible states except PA, NJ, and MI. If you did not claim the Bet $10, Get $150 offer, bet365 will match your first losing bet with bonus bets up to $1,000.

This bet365 promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA. It is not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the bet365 offer for Norway vs. France Group I

Signing up and placing your first bet on Norway vs. France takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started:

Register for a new account on the bet365 website or mobile app. Make a minimum deposit of $10 using your preferred payment method. Claim the promotion through the bet365 app within 30 days of registration. Navigate to the Norway vs. France Group I market and place a qualifying bet of $10 or more, ensuring at least one selection carries odds of -500 or greater. Once your bet settles, $150 in bonus bets will be credited to your account balance. Use your bonus bets within seven days before they expire.

For a full breakdown of the platform's features, markets, and ongoing promotions, read our bet365 review .

More bet365 promotions for Norway vs. France and beyond

Existing bet365 customers have plenty to look forward to beyond the welcome offer. The platform consistently rolls out odds boosts, parlay bonuses, and event-specific promotions throughout major tournaments like this one. With Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe both in red-hot form, there are plenty of compelling markets to explore.

The best way to stay current on what is available is to check the "Promos" tab directly in the bet365 app. New offers are added regularly, so it pays to browse before placing your next wager.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.