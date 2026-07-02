bet365 Bonus Code: Bet $10, Get $150 for Portugal vs. Croatia on Thursday

The bet365 bonus code requires no code at all — new customers can claim $150 in bonus bets by placing a $10 wager, just in time for Portugal vs. Croatia in the Round of 32. No promo code is needed. Check sportsbook promos for more options this July 2.

How the bet365 bonus code offer works for Portugal vs. Croatia

The bet365 bonus code offer is straightforward: deposit a minimum of $10, place a qualifying bet of $10 or more on Portugal vs. Croatia, and receive $150 in bonus bets once your wager settles. No bonus code for bet365 is required — the promotion is available directly through the bet365 app after registration. You must claim the offer within 30 days of creating your account.

Here is what you need to know about the qualifying bet:

Your bet must include at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater.

Only the largest cumulative wager on an individual selection within a market will count toward the settled bets requirement.

Cashed-out bets, Live In Game bets settled as a push, and bets deemed no action do not qualify.

Bonus bets expire seven days after being credited to your account.

The bonus bets wager is excluded from any returns; only winnings from bonus bets are added to your withdrawable balance.

Say you bet $10 on Portugal to win outright. If Portugal pulls through against Croatia, you collect your winnings as normal and still receive $150 in bonus bets to use on future markets. If Croatia pulls off the upset and your bet loses, you still walk away with $150 in bonus bets to deploy elsewhere. Either way, the bonus bets are yours once the qualifying wager settles.

New customers in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Michigan also receive 50 Spins in addition to this welcome offer. Note that the bet365 promo code offer is not available to users in Illinois. If you prefer a larger safety net, bet365 also offers a $1,000 First Bet Safety Net for new users who do not claim the $150 bonus bets offer. Under that promotion, bet365 will refund your first bet in bonus bets up to $1,000 if it loses. The $1,000 option is available in all eligible states except Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Michigan.

This bet365 promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA. It is not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your bonus bets before Portugal vs. Croatia kicks off

Signing up and placing your first bet on Portugal vs. Croatia takes only a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started:

Register for a new account on the bet365 website or mobile app. No bet365 promo code is required during sign-up. Make a minimum deposit of $10 using any accepted payment method to fund your account. Claim the promotion through the bet365 app within 30 days of registering your account. Navigate to the Portugal vs. Croatia match and select a qualifying market, making sure your bet includes at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater. Place a wager of $10 or more and wait for the bet to settle. Once it does, $150 in bonus bets will be credited to your account balance.

For a deeper look at the platform before you commit, check out our full bet365 review to see how it stacks up against the competition.

More bet365 offers to watch beyond Portugal vs. Croatia

The welcome offer is just the beginning of what bet365 brings to the table. Existing customers can find a rotating slate of odds boosts, parlay bonuses, and event-specific promotions by visiting the "Promos" tab inside the bet365 app. These deals are updated regularly and often align with major sporting events, so it pays to check back often throughout the tournament.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.