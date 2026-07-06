Bet365 Bonus Code: Bet $10, Get $150 for Portugal vs Spain on Monday

The bet365 bonus code is your ticket to $150 in bonus bets ahead of Portugal vs Spain on Monday, July 6. No promo code is required — new customers simply sign up, deposit a minimum of $10, and place a qualifying wager on one of the most anticipated knockout matches in international soccer. Browse more deals on our sportsbook promos page.

How the bet365 bonus code offer works for Portugal vs Spain

The bet365 bonus code offer is straightforward: place a qualifying bet of $10 or more and receive $150 in bonus bets, regardless of the outcome. No bonus code for bet365 is needed — the promotion is automatically applied when you register a new account and claim the offer through the bet365 app within 30 days of signing up.

Here are the key terms to keep in mind before betting on Portugal vs Spain:

New customers only; a minimum $10 deposit is required.

Claim the promo via the bet365 app within 30 days of registration.

Qualifying bets must include at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater.

Qualifying bets must settle within 30 days of claiming the promo.

Bonus bets expire seven days after being credited to your account.

Bonus bet wagers are excluded from any returns; only winnings are withdrawable.

Cashed-out bets, pushes, and bets deemed no action do not count toward the requirement.

Offer not valid in Illinois; users in PA, NJ, and MI also receive 50 Spins.

Say you place $10 on Spain to win Portugal vs Spain at qualifying odds. If Spain wins, you collect your winnings as normal and still receive $150 in bonus bets. If Spain falls short and your bet loses, you still walk away with $150 in bonus bets to use across the platform. Either way, the bonus bets hit your account once your qualifying wager settles.

If you prefer a larger safety net, bet365 also offers a $1,000 First Bet Safety Net for new users who do not claim the Bet $10, Get $150 offer. Under this promotion, if your first bet loses, bet365 will refund your stake in bonus bets up to $1,000. This bet365 promo code alternative requires a minimum $10 first deposit and must be claimed within 30 days of registration. Bonus bets issued under this offer expire within seven days (168 hours). Note that this secondary offer is available in all eligible states except PA, NJ, and MI.

This bet365 promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA. It is not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your bet365 bonus and bet on Portugal vs Spain

Claiming the bet365 offer ahead of Portugal vs Spain takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started:

Register for a new account on the bet365 website or mobile app. No bonus code for bet365 is required during sign-up. Make a minimum deposit of $10 using your preferred payment method to fund your new account. Claim the promotion through the bet365 app within 30 days of registering your account. Place a qualifying bet of $10 or more on Portugal vs Spain, making sure at least one selection carries odds of -500 or greater. Once your bet settles, your $150 in bonus bets will be credited to your account balance and ready to use within seven days.

Want a deeper look before you commit? Check out our full bet365 review for a complete breakdown of the platform's features, markets, and ongoing promotions.

More bet365 offers to explore beyond Portugal vs Spain

Existing bet365 customers have plenty of reasons to keep checking back. The sportsbook regularly rolls out odds boosts, parlay bonuses, and event-specific promotions throughout the tournament and across other major sports. The best place to find the latest deals is the "Promos" tab directly within the bet365 app, where new offers are updated on a regular basis. Whether you are betting on the quarterfinals or another sport entirely, it is worth a look before placing your next wager.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.