Bet365 Bonus Code: Bet $10, Get $150 for Spain vs France on Tuesday

bet365 bonus code users can claim $150 in bonus bets ahead of Tuesday's Spain vs France semifinal — and no promo code is required. Simply register, deposit a minimum of $10, and place your first qualifying wager on one of the best matches of the tournament. Check out more sportsbook promos before July 14 to make the most of this offer.

How the bet365 bonus works for Spain vs France

The bet365 bonus code offer gives new customers $150 in bonus bets after placing a qualifying wager of $10 or more. No code is required — the promotion is available automatically when you register a new account and claim it through the bet365 app within 30 days of signing up.

Your qualifying bet must include at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater. If you back France to beat Spain and your bet wins, you collect your cash winnings on top of receiving your bonus bets. If your bet loses, you still receive $150 in bonus bets to use on future markets.

Here are the key terms to keep in mind before claiming:

New customers only; minimum $10 deposit required.

Claim the promo through the bet365 app within 30 days of registration.

Qualifying bets must include at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater.

Bonus bets are non-withdrawable and expire seven days after being credited.

Cashed-out bets, Live In Game bets settled as a push, and bets marked as no action do not count toward the requirement.

Only the largest cumulative wager on an individual selection within a market or fixture combination will count.

New users in PA, NJ, and MI also receive 50 Spins as part of the welcome offer.

The $1,000 First Bet Safety Net is available as an alternative for users who do not claim the Bet $10, Get $150 offer; this secondary offer is not available in PA, NJ, or MI.

The $1,000 First Bet Safety Net works differently: if your first bet loses, bet365 refunds your stake in bonus bets up to $1,000. Both offers require a minimum $10 deposit and must be claimed within 30 days of registration. Bonus bets from either offer expire within seven days of being issued.

This bet365 promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA. It is not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your bonus bets for Spain vs France

Signing up and placing your first bet on Spain vs France takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started:

Register for a new account on the bet365 website or mobile app. No bonus code for bet365 is required — the offer is applied automatically upon registration. Deposit a minimum of $10 using your preferred payment method to activate your eligibility for the welcome offer. Navigate to the Spain vs France semifinal market, build your bet slip, and ensure at least one selection carries odds of -500 or greater before placing your wager. Once your qualifying bet settles, your $150 in bonus bets will be credited to your account balance and available for use across eligible markets.

For a full breakdown of the platform's features, markets, and ongoing promotions, read our bet365 review .

More bet365 offers to watch beyond Spain vs France

Existing bet365 customers have plenty of reasons to keep checking back after the welcome offer is claimed. The sportsbook regularly rolls out odds boosts, parlay promotions, and event-specific bonuses throughout the tournament and beyond. Head to the "Promos" tab on the bet365 app to browse whatever is currently available and make sure you are not leaving value on the table.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.