Bet365 Bonus Code: Bet $10, Get $150 for the Home Run Derby

bet365 bonus code offers new customers a Bet $10, Get $150 in bonus bets deal — no code required. Sign up by July 13 and place your first wager on the Home Run Derby at Citizens Bank Park to take advantage of this sportsbook promos offer. Eight of baseball's most powerful hitters are set to compete in one of the sport's most exciting events.

How the bet365 bonus code offer works for the Home Run Derby

The bet365 bonus code promotion is straightforward: deposit a minimum of $10, place a qualifying bet of $10 or more on the Home Run Derby, and receive $150 in bonus bets once your wager settles. No promo code is needed — simply claim the offer through the bet365 app within 30 days of registering your account. This bonus code for bet365 is one of the more accessible welcome offers available right now.

Here is what you need to know about the terms and conditions:

Available to new customers only.

Minimum deposit of $10 required.

Qualifying bets must include at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater.

Qualifying bets must settle within 30 days of claiming the promotion.

Bonus bets are non-withdrawable and expire seven days after being issued.

Cashed-out bets, pushes, and bets deemed no action do not count toward the requirement.

New users in PA, NJ, and MI also receive 50 Spins alongside this welcome offer.

This offer is not available in Illinois.

To illustrate how this plays out: if you bet $10 on Kyle Schwarber to win the Home Run Derby and he advances deep into the bracket, any winnings are yours to keep. If your bet does not go your way and Schwarber gets knocked out early, you still receive $150 in bonus bets to use on future markets. The bet365 promo code offer gives new users a strong cushion as they get started on the platform.

It is also worth noting that bet365 offers a secondary welcome promotion for new customers who do not claim the Bet $10, Get $150 offer. The $1,000 First Bet Safety Net matches your first losing wager with bonus bets up to $1,000. This option requires a minimum $10 deposit and must be claimed within 30 days of registration. Bonus bets from this offer also expire within seven days of being issued. This secondary offer is available in all eligible states except PA, NJ, and MI.

This bet365 promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA. It is not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your bet365 bonus for the Home Run Derby

Claiming your bonus bets ahead of tonight's Home Run Derby at Citizens Bank Park is a quick process. Follow these steps to get started:

Register for a new account on the bet365 website or mobile app. No promo code is required during sign-up. Make a minimum deposit of $10 using your preferred payment method to fund your account. Claim the promotion through the bet365 app within 30 days of registering your account. Place a qualifying bet of $10 or more on the Home Run Derby, ensuring at least one selection carries odds of -500 or greater. Once your bet settles, your $150 in bonus bets will be added to your account balance and are ready to use within seven days.

For a deeper look at the platform before signing up, check out our full bet365 review to learn more about what the sportsbook has to offer.

More bet365 offers to watch beyond the Home Run Derby

Existing bet365 customers have plenty of reasons to keep checking back on the app. bet365 regularly rolls out odds boosts, parlay promotions, and event-specific bonuses throughout the MLB season and beyond. The best place to find these deals is the "Promos" tab inside the bet365 app, which is updated frequently with new opportunities tied to upcoming games and marquee events. Whether you are betting on the MLB All-Star Game or looking ahead to the stretch run of the regular season, it pays to browse what bet365 has available before placing your next wager.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.