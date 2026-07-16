bet365 Bonus Code: Bet $10, Get $150 for The Open Championship

No bet365 bonus code is needed to claim one of the best sportsbook promos available for The Open Championship at Royal Birkdale. New customers can bet $10 and get $150 in bonus bets, with no code required. Claim this offer by July 16 before the action tees off at one of golf's most iconic links venues.

How the bet365 bonus code offer works for The Open Championship

The bet365 bonus code offer is straightforward: deposit a minimum of $10, place a qualifying wager of $10 or more on The Open Championship, and receive $150 in bonus bets once your bet settles. No promo code is required to activate the deal. You simply claim it through the bet365 app within 30 days of registering your account.

There are a few conditions worth knowing before you place your first bet. Your qualifying wager must include at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater. Only the largest cumulative wager on an individual selection within a market or fixture combination counts toward the settled bets requirement. Cashed-out bets and bets settled as a push do not count.

Here is a quick breakdown of the key terms:

Minimum deposit of $10 required.

Qualifying bet must be $10 or more with odds of -500 or greater.

Bonus bets must be claimed within 30 days of registration.

Qualifying bets must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer.

Bonus bets expire seven days after being added to your balance.

Bonus bet wager is excluded from any returns.

To put this in practical terms: if you place $10 on Scottie Scheffler to win The Open Championship and your bet wins, you collect your winnings as normal and still receive $150 in bonus bets. If your bet loses, you still receive the $150 in bonus bets to use on future markets throughout the week. Either way, the bonus bets land in your account once the qualifying wager settles.

If you choose not to claim the Bet $10, Get $150 offer, bet365 also offers a $1,000 First Bet Safety Net for new users. Under that promotion, if your first bet loses, bet365 will refund your stake in bonus bets up to $1,000. This secondary offer is available in all eligible states except PA, NJ, and MI. New users in PA, NJ, and MI who claim the primary offer will also receive 50 Spins as an added bonus.

Note that the primary offer is not available in Illinois. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable, and any returns generated from bonus bets are added to your withdrawable balance. Use the bonus code for bet365 offer wisely, and check the full terms on the bet365 app for complete details.

This bet365 promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA. It is not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your bet365 promo code offer for The Open Championship

Signing up and placing your first bet on The Open Championship takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started:

Visit the bet365 website or download the bet365 mobile app and register for a new account. Make a minimum deposit of $10 using any available payment method. Claim the Bet $10, Get $150 offer through the bet365 app within 30 days of registration. Navigate to The Open Championship markets and place a qualifying bet of $10 or more, ensuring at least one selection carries odds of -500 or greater. Once your bet settles, your $150 in bonus bets will be added to your account balance and available for use within seven days.

For a full breakdown of the platform, features, and available markets, read our complete bet365 review .

More bet365 offers to watch during The Open Championship

The welcome offer is just the starting point. bet365 regularly rolls out promotions and odds boosts for existing customers throughout major sporting events, and The Open Championship is no exception. Golfers and bettors alike will want to keep an eye on the 'Promos' tab inside the bet365 app, where new offers can appear daily as the leaderboard takes shape at Royal Birkdale. From enhanced odds on outright winners to round-by-round specials, there is plenty to explore beyond the sign-up deal.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.