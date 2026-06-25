bet365 Bonus Code: Bet $10, Get $150 for Turkiye vs. USA Group D

The bet365 bonus code offer requires no code at all — new customers can bet $10 and get $150 in bonus bets just by signing up and placing a qualifying wager. Use this sportsbook promos opportunity to back the USA or Turkiye when the two sides meet in Group D action. As of June 25, this welcome offer is live and ready to claim.

How the bet365 bonus code offer works for Turkiye vs. USA

The bet365 bonus code promotion is straightforward: place a qualifying first bet of $10 or more, and bet365 will credit your account with $150 in bonus bets regardless of the outcome. No promo code is required — the offer activates automatically when you register a new account and meet the deposit and wagering requirements.

Here is what you need to know before placing your qualifying bet on Turkiye vs. USA:

New customers only; minimum $10 deposit required.

Claim the promo via the bet365 app within 30 days of registering.

Your qualifying bet must include at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater.

Qualifying bets must be placed and settled after claiming the promo.

Bonus bets are non-withdrawable; only returns from bonus bets are added to your withdrawable balance.

Bonus bets expire seven days after being credited to your account.

Cashed-out bets, pushes, and bets marked as no action do not count toward the requirement.

Say you place a $10 bet on the USA to win Group D's final match. If your bet wins, you collect your winnings as normal and still receive $150 in bonus bets. If your bet loses, the $150 in bonus bets still lands in your account — giving you plenty of runway to keep wagering across the tournament. New users in PA, NJ, and MI also receive 50 Spins alongside this welcome offer.

If you prefer a larger cushion on your first bet, bet365 also offers a $1,000 First Bet Safety Net for new customers who do not claim the Bet $10, Get $150 offer. Under that promotion, if your first bet loses, bet365 refunds your stake in bonus bets up to $1,000. A minimum $10 deposit is still required, and you must claim it within 30 days of registration. Bonus bets issued under that offer also expire within seven days. This secondary offer is available in all eligible states except PA, NJ, and MI.

This bet365 promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA. It is not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your bet365 bonus for Turkiye vs. USA Group D

Claiming the bet365 promo code offer ahead of Turkiye vs. USA takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started:

Register for a new bet365 account on the website or mobile app. No bonus code for bet365 is needed — the offer applies automatically upon sign-up. Make a minimum deposit of $10 using your preferred payment method. Navigate to the Turkiye vs. USA Group D market and build your bet slip, ensuring at least one selection carries odds of -500 or greater. Place your qualifying wager of $10 or more and wait for it to settle. Once your bet settles, $150 in bonus bets will be credited to your account balance within a short processing window.

For a deeper look at the platform before you sign up, check out our full bet365 review .

More bet365 offers to explore beyond Turkiye vs. USA

Existing bet365 customers have plenty to look forward to beyond the welcome offer. The sportsbook regularly rolls out odds boosts, parlay bonuses, and event-specific promotions throughout major tournaments like this one. You can browse everything currently available by heading to the "Promos" tab inside the bet365 app. It is worth checking back often, as new offers tend to appear around high-profile matchups and knockout-stage fixtures.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.