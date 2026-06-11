Bet365 Bonus Code: Bet $10, Get $365 for Golden Knights vs Hurricanes Game 5

New to bet365? The bet365 bonus code offer requires no code at all — just sign up and place a $10 bet to receive $365 in bonus bets . There is no better time to claim this offer than Thursday, June 11, with Golden Knights vs. Hurricanes Game 5 on the schedule. Check out the latest sportsbook promos to see how bet365 stacks up.

How the bet365 bonus code offer works for Game 5

The bet365 bonus code offer is straightforward: deposit a minimum of $10, place a qualifying bet of $10 or more, and receive $365 in bonus bets once your wager settles. No promo code for bet365 is required — the offer is automatically available when you register a new account. This makes it one of the simplest welcome offers available for new bettors heading into a pivotal Stanley Cup Final matchup.

Here is what you need to know before placing your qualifying bet on Golden Knights vs. Hurricanes Game 5:

Minimum deposit of $10 required.

Qualifying bet must be $10 or more.

At least one selection must have odds of -500 or greater.

Offer must be claimed via the bet365 app within 30 days of registration.

Qualifying bets must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer.

Bonus bets expire 7 days after being added to your balance.

Bonus bet wager is excluded from any returns; only winnings are withdrawable.

Cashed-out bets and bets settled as a push do not count toward the offer.

Say you place a $10 bet on the Carolina Hurricanes to win Game 5 outright. If the Hurricanes win — perhaps on the strength of another Jordan Staal goal in front of the crease — your qualifying bet settles and you receive $365 in bonus bets to use across the platform. If Vegas pulls off the win and your bet loses, you still receive the $365 in bonus bets, giving you plenty of opportunities to wager on the rest of the Stanley Cup Final. This bonus code for bet365 is a strong way to get started on one of the most unpredictable series in recent playoff memory.

This bet365 promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA. It is not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the bet365 promo code offer for Golden Knights vs. Hurricanes Game 5

Claiming the bet365 offer ahead of Game 5 is a quick process. Follow these steps to get started:

Register for a new account on the bet365 website or mobile app. No bet365 promo code is needed during sign-up. Deposit a minimum of $10 using your preferred payment method. Claim the offer through the bet365 app within 30 days of registering your account. Place a qualifying bet of $10 or more on Golden Knights vs. Hurricanes Game 5 or another eligible market, ensuring at least one selection carries odds of -500 or greater. Once your qualifying bet settles, your $365 in bonus bets will be added to your account balance. Use your bonus bets on remaining Stanley Cup Final games or other available markets before they expire in 7 days.

Want to learn more before signing up? Read our full bet365 review for a complete breakdown of the platform's features, markets, and user experience.

More bet365 offers for Game 5 and beyond

The welcome offer is just the beginning of what bet365 has available. Existing users can regularly find odds boosts, parlay bonuses, and other seasonal promotions tied to major sporting events throughout the year. With the Stanley Cup Final heating up, it is worth checking the "Promos" tab on the bet365 app to see what is currently available for Game 5 and the rest of the series. Staying on top of those offers can add real value to your betting experience as the series reaches its climax.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.