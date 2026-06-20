Bet365 Bonus Code: Bet $10, Get $365 in Bonus Bets for Germany vs Ivory Coast

No bet365 bonus code is required to claim one of the best sportsbook promos available this June 20. New customers can bet $10 and receive $365 in bonus bets — a tremendous way to get in on Germany vs Ivory Coast in Group E action.

How the bet365 promo code offer works for Germany vs Ivory Coast

The bet365 bonus code offer is straightforward: place a qualifying bet of $10 or more and receive $365 in bonus bets once your wager settles. No bonus code for bet365 is needed — simply register, deposit, and bet. Your qualifying wager must include at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater to be eligible.

Here is how the offer plays out using Germany vs Ivory Coast as your first bet. Say you place $10 on Germany to win the match. If Germany pulls through with a 2-1 victory as predicted, your cash winnings land in your withdrawable balance and your $365 in bonus bets are released. If Ivory Coast pulls off the upset and your bet loses, you still receive the $365 in bonus bets to use on future markets.

There are a few key terms to keep in mind before claiming:

Available to new customers only.

Minimum deposit of $10 required.

Promo must be claimed via the bet365 app within 30 days of registering.

Qualifying bets must settle within 30 days of claiming the promo.

At least one selection must carry odds of -500 or greater.

Bonus bets are non-withdrawable; only returns from bonus bets are added to your withdrawable balance.

Bonus bets expire seven days after being credited to your account.

Cashed-out bets, push settlements on Live In Game wagers, and bets deemed no action do not count toward the requirement.

Offer not valid in Illinois.

New users in Pennsylvania and New Jersey receive 50 bonus spins in addition to this welcome offer.

This bet365 promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA. It is not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the bet365 offer for Germany vs Ivory Coast

Claiming this offer ahead of Germany vs Ivory Coast takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started:

Register for a new account on the bet365 website or mobile app. No bet365 promo code is required during sign-up. Make a minimum deposit of $10 using any accepted payment method to fund your account. Claim the promotion through the bet365 app within 30 days of registering your account. Navigate to the Germany vs Ivory Coast Group E match and select your preferred betting market. Make sure at least one selection carries odds of -500 or greater. Place a qualifying wager of $10 or more and wait for your bet to settle. Once your bet settles, your $365 in bonus bets will be credited to your account balance and available for use across eligible markets.

Want more detail on what bet365 has to offer before signing up? Check out our full bet365 review for a complete breakdown of the platform.

More bet365 offers to explore beyond Germany vs Ivory Coast

Existing bet365 customers have plenty of reasons to keep checking back. The sportsbook regularly rolls out odds boosts, parlay bonuses, and event-specific promotions across a wide range of sports and leagues. The best place to find these deals is the "Promos" tab directly within the bet365 app, where new offers are updated on a regular basis. Whether you are betting on soccer, basketball, or any other sport, it is worth browsing that section before placing your next wager.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.