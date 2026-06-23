Bet365 Bonus Code: Bet $10, Get $365 in Bonus Bets for Portugal vs Uzbekistan Group K

Bet365 bonus code deals don't get much more straightforward than this. New customers can bet $10 and receive $365 in bonus bets — no code required. With Portugal taking on Uzbekistan in a pivotal Group K match, there's no better time to explore sportsbook promos before Tuesday, June 23.

How the bet365 bonus code offer works for Portugal vs. Uzbekistan

The bet365 bonus code promotion is one of the most straightforward welcome offers available right now. Place a qualifying bet of $10 or more, and bet365 will credit your account with $365 in bonus bets once your wager settles. No bet365 promo code is required — simply register, deposit, and bet.

Here are the key terms to keep in mind before claiming the offer:

Available to new customers only.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required to participate.

The promo must be claimed via the bet365 app within 30 days of registering.

Your qualifying bet must include at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater.

Qualifying bets must settle within 30 days of claiming the promo.

Bonus bets are non-withdrawable, and the bonus bet wager is excluded from any returns.

Any returns from bonus bets are added to your withdrawable balance.

Bonus bets expire seven days after being credited to your account.

Offer valid in all applicable states, excluding Illinois. New users in PA and NJ receive 50 Spins in addition to this welcome offer.

Let's say you place your $10 qualifying bet on Portugal to win the Group K clash against Uzbekistan. If Portugal wins — as our prediction of 3-0 suggests — your bet settles as a winner and you collect your returns. If Uzbekistan pulls off an upset and your bet loses, you still receive $365 in bonus bets to use across other markets. Either way, the bonus bets land in your account once the qualifying wager settles. A bonus code for bet365 is not needed at any point during this process.

This bet365 promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA. It is not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your bonus bets for Portugal vs. Uzbekistan Group K

Signing up and placing your first bet ahead of the Portugal vs. Uzbekistan Group K match takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started:

Register for a new account on the bet365 website or mobile app. Make sure to claim the promo through the app within 30 days of registration. Deposit a minimum of $10 into your new bet365 account using any available payment method. Navigate to the Portugal vs. Uzbekistan Group K match and select your preferred betting market. Ensure your bet includes at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater to qualify. Place your qualifying wager of $10 or more and wait for the bet to settle. Once your bet settles, your $365 in bonus bets will be credited to your account. Returns from bonus bets are added to your withdrawable balance, with standard withdrawal processing taking up to five business days.

For a deeper look at what the platform has to offer, check out our full bet365 review .

More bet365 offers to explore beyond Portugal vs. Uzbekistan

Bet365 keeps things interesting for existing customers well beyond the welcome offer. The sportsbook regularly rolls out odds boosts, parlay promotions, and event-specific bonuses across a wide range of sports. Checking the "Promos" tab on the bet365 app is the best way to stay current on what's available and make the most of your account throughout the tournament.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.