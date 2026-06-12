Bet365 Bonus Code: Bet $10, Get $365 in Bonus Bets for USA vs Paraguay

The bet365 bonus code offer requires no code at all — new users can claim $365 in Bonus Bets by placing just a $10 wager. This June 12 offer is one of the best available sportsbook promos to use on USA vs Paraguay in Group D action. Sign up, deposit, and place your first bet on the match to get started.

How the bet365 bonus code offer works for USA vs Paraguay

The bet365 bonus code promotion is straightforward: deposit a minimum of $10, place a qualifying bet of $10 or more, and receive $365 in Bonus Bets once your wager settles. No promo code for bet365 is required — simply register a new account and claim the offer through the bet365 app within 30 days of signing up. USA vs Paraguay is a compelling target for that first qualifying bet, with the Americans entering as clear favorites at home in Los Angeles.

Here are the key terms to keep in mind before placing your bet:

New customers only; minimum $10 deposit required.

Claim the offer via the bet365 app within 30 days of registration.

Qualifying bet must include at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater.

Bonus Bets are non-withdrawable; only returns from Bonus Bets are added to your withdrawable balance.

Bonus Bets expire seven days after being credited to your account.

Cashed-out bets, pushes, and bets marked as no action do not count toward the requirement.

Offer not valid in Illinois.

New users in PA and NJ receive 50 Spins in addition to this welcome offer.

If you place $10 on the United States to win against Paraguay and the bet settles as a winner, you collect your cash winnings plus $365 in Bonus Bets to use across the rest of the tournament. If your bet on the U.S. loses — say Paraguay pulls off an upset — you still receive the $365 in Bonus Bets once the wager settles, giving you plenty of opportunities to wager on upcoming Group D matches involving Türkiye and Australia. The bonus code for bet365 offer ensures your first bet puts you in a strong position either way.

This bet365 promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA. It is not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your bet365 bonus for USA vs Paraguay

Claiming this offer ahead of USA vs Paraguay takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get your Bonus Bets in time for kickoff:

Register for a new account on the bet365 website or mobile app — no bet365 promo code is needed during sign-up. Deposit a minimum of $10 using your preferred payment method to fund your new account. Claim the promotion through the bet365 app within 30 days of registering your account. Navigate to the USA vs Paraguay Group D match and place a qualifying bet of $10 or more, ensuring at least one selection carries odds of -500 or greater. Once your bet settles, your $365 in Bonus Bets will be credited to your account balance and ready to use within seven days.

For a full breakdown of the platform's features, markets, and user experience, check out our complete bet365 review .

More bet365 offers to watch during the tournament

Beyond the welcome offer, bet365 consistently rolls out bonuses and odds boosts for existing users throughout major tournaments. Current account holders should check the "Promos" tab on the bet365 app regularly to find the latest deals tied to Group D matches and the knockout rounds. With a full slate of high-stakes games ahead, there will be no shortage of opportunities to take advantage of what bet365 has to offer.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.