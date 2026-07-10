bet365 Bonus Code: Claim $150 Bonus for Spain vs. Belgium on Friday

The bet365 bonus code is your ticket to $150 in bonus bets ahead of Spain vs. Belgium on Friday, July 10. No promo code is required — new customers simply bet $10 to unlock the offer. Check out sportsbook promos to compare your options before kickoff.

How the bet365 bonus code offer works for Spain vs. Belgium

The bet365 bonus code offer is straightforward: place a qualifying bet of $10 or more and receive $150 in bonus bets, regardless of whether your wager wins or loses. No bet365 promo code is needed at sign-up — just register, deposit a minimum of $10, and place your first bet on a market that includes at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater. This makes Spain vs. Belgium an ideal target, with plenty of markets available across the moneyline, total goals, and player props.

Here is a quick example of how the offer plays out. Say you bet $10 on Spain to win the match. If Spain holds Belgium scoreless and advances, your cash winnings land in your withdrawable balance as normal. If Belgium pulls off the upset and your bet loses, you still receive $150 in bonus bets to use across the platform. Either way, you walk away with something to work with.

There are a few key terms to keep in mind before claiming the bonus code for bet365:

Available to new customers only.

Minimum deposit of $10 required.

Qualifying bets must include at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater.

Promo must be claimed via the bet365 app within 30 days of registration.

Qualifying bets must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer.

Bonus bets are non-withdrawable and expire seven days after being credited.

Cashed-out bets, Live In Game bets settled as a push, and bets marked as no action do not count toward the requirement.

Offer not valid in Illinois. New customers in PA, NJ, and MI receive 50 Spins in addition to the welcome offer.

Customers who do not claim this offer may instead be eligible for the $1,000 First Bet Safety Net, available in all states except PA, NJ, and MI. If your first bet loses, bet365 will refund your stake in bonus bets up to $1,000. Bonus bets expire within seven days (168 hours) of being issued.

This bet365 promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA. It is not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the bet365 promo for Spain vs. Belgium

Signing up and placing your first bet on Spain vs. Belgium takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started:

Register for a new account on the bet365 website or mobile app. No bonus code for bet365 is required during sign-up. Make a minimum deposit of $10 using your preferred payment method. Claim the promotion through the bet365 app within 30 days of creating your account. Navigate to the Spain vs. Belgium match and select a qualifying market. Make sure your bet slip includes at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater. Place your bet of $10 or more and wait for it to settle. Your $150 in bonus bets will be credited to your account once the qualifying bet is resolved.

For a full breakdown of the platform's features, markets, and mobile experience, read our bet365 review .

More bet365 offers to watch beyond Spain vs. Belgium

The welcome offer is just the starting point at bet365. Existing customers regularly have access to a rotating slate of bonuses, odds boosts, and parlay promotions across soccer, basketball, and other major sports. The best place to find what is currently available is the "Promos" tab inside the bet365 app, which is updated frequently throughout the week. It is worth checking back often, especially during high-stakes knockout matches like this one.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.