bet365 Bonus Code: Claim $150 in Bonus Bets for Canada vs. Morocco on Saturday

The bet365 bonus code unlocks $150 in bonus bets for new users ahead of Canada vs. Morocco on Saturday, July 4. No promo code is required to claim this offer. Bet $10 on this Round of 16 showdown and get $150 in bonus bets through available sportsbook promos .

How the bet365 bonus code offer works for Canada vs. Morocco

The bet365 bonus code offer is straightforward: deposit a minimum of $10, place a qualifying bet of $10 or more on Canada vs. Morocco, and receive $150 in bonus bets once your wager settles. No bonus code for bet365 is needed — the promotion is available directly through the bet365 app after registration. You must claim the promo within 30 days of creating your account.

Here is an example of how the offer plays out using the Canada vs. Morocco match. If you bet $10 on Canada to win and they pull off the upset, you keep your winnings as withdrawable cash and still receive $150 in bonus bets. If Morocco wins and your bet loses, you still receive $150 in bonus bets to use on future markets. Either way, your qualifying wager triggers the bonus.

There are a few key terms to keep in mind before placing your bet:

A minimum deposit of $10 is required to participate.

Your qualifying bet must include at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater.

Bonus bets are non-withdrawable, and the bonus bet wager is excluded from any returns.

Bonus bets expire seven days after they are added to your account balance.

Cashed out bets and bets settled as a push do not count toward the qualifying requirement.

New users in PA, NJ, and MI receive 50 Spins in addition to this welcome offer.

This offer is not available in Illinois.

The bet365 promo code offer also includes a secondary option for new users who prefer a different structure. If you do not claim the Bet $10, Get $150 offer, you may be eligible for the $1,000 First Bet Safety Net. Under this promotion, bet365 will refund your first bet in bonus bets up to $1,000 if it loses. This secondary offer is available in all eligible states except PA, NJ, and MI, and must be claimed within 30 days of registration. Bonus bets from this offer also expire within seven days of being issued.

This bet365 promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA. It is not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the bet365 offer for Canada vs. Morocco

Signing up and placing your first bet on Canada vs. Morocco takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started:

Register for a new account on the bet365 website or mobile app. No bonus code for bet365 is required during sign-up. Make a minimum deposit of $10 using your preferred payment method. Claim the promotion through the bet365 app within 30 days of registering your account. Place a qualifying bet of $10 or more on Canada vs. Morocco, ensuring at least one selection carries odds of -500 or greater. Once your bet settles, $150 in bonus bets will be added to your account balance to use on upcoming markets.

For a deeper look at what bet365 has to offer beyond this promotion, check out our full bet365 review .

More bet365 offers to watch during Canada vs. Morocco and beyond

Existing bet365 users are not left out when it comes to ongoing value. bet365 regularly updates its promotions tab with odds boosts, parlay bonuses, and event-specific offers tied to major matches like this Round of 16 clash. The best place to find these deals is the Promos section within the bet365 app, which refreshes frequently throughout the tournament. Checking in before kickoff is a smart habit for any active bettor looking to maximize each wager.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.