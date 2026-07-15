bet365 Bonus Code: Claim $150 in Bonus Bets for England vs. Argentina

The bet365 bonus code unlocks a Bet $10, Get $150 welcome offer for new users ahead of England vs. Argentina on Wednesday, July 15. No code is required — simply register, deposit, and place your first bet on one of football's greatest rivalries. Find more deals like this by browsing sportsbook promos before kickoff.

How the bet365 bonus code offer works for England vs. Argentina

The bet365 bonus code offer requires no code at sign-up. New customers simply register, make a minimum $10 deposit, and place a qualifying wager on England vs. Argentina to trigger $150 in bonus bets. The qualifying bet must include at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater.

Here is how the offer plays out depending on the result of your bet on England vs. Argentina:

If your $10 wager on, say, England to win wins, you collect your cash returns and still receive $150 in bonus bets credited to your account.

If your $10 bet on Argentina to win loses, you still receive $150 in bonus bets — giving you plenty of opportunities to keep betting beyond the semi-final.

There are a few key terms to keep in mind before claiming this offer:

Available to new customers only.

Minimum $10 deposit required to participate.

Promo must be claimed via the bet365 app within 30 days of registering.

Qualifying bets must settle within 30 days of claiming the promo.

Bets must include at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater.

Cashed-out bets, Live In Game bets settled as a push, and bets deemed no action do not count toward the requirement.

Bonus bets are non-withdrawable, expire seven days after being credited, and the bonus bet wager is excluded from any returns.

Only the largest cumulative wager on an individual selection within a market and fixture combination counts toward the settled bets requirement.

New users in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Michigan also receive 50 Spins in addition to this welcome offer. Note that this promotion is not available to users in Illinois. If you prefer a larger safety net, bet365 also offers a $1,000 First Bet Safety Net for new users who do not claim the Bet $10, Get $150 offer. Under that promotion, bet365 will refund your first bet in bonus bets up to $1,000 if it does not win. That alternative is available in all eligible states except Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Michigan. Both promotions require a minimum $10 first deposit and must be claimed within 30 days of registration, with bonus bets expiring within seven days of being issued.

This bet365 promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA. It is not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the bonus code for bet365 and bet on England vs. Argentina

Signing up and placing your first bet on England vs. Argentina takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started:

Register for a new account on the bet365 website or mobile app. No promo code is needed — the offer is automatically applied to new accounts. Make a minimum $10 deposit using your preferred payment method to activate your eligibility for the welcome offer. Navigate to the Copa América semi-final market and place a qualifying bet of $10 or more on England vs. Argentina. Make sure at least one selection carries odds of -500 or greater. Once your qualifying bet settles, $150 in bonus bets will be credited to your account balance within 72 hours. Use those bonus bets across additional markets before they expire in seven days.

For a full breakdown of the platform's features, markets, and ongoing promotions, read our full bet365 review .

More bet365 promo offers to watch for England vs. Argentina and beyond

Existing bet365 users are not left out of the action. The sportsbook regularly rolls out odds boosts, parlay bonuses, and event-specific promotions that give returning customers added value throughout the Copa América tournament and beyond. These deals shift frequently, so it pays to check the Promos section on the bet365 app before each match to see what is currently on offer. With England vs. Argentina delivering one of the most anticipated semi-finals in recent memory, there is a good chance bet365 will have something worth grabbing before kickoff.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.