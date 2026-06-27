bet365 Bonus Code: Claim $150 in Bonus Bets for Jordan vs. Argentina Group J

The bet365 bonus code offer requires no code at all — new customers can bet $10 and get $150 in bonus bets, just in time for Jordan vs. Argentina in Group J. This sportsbook promos deal is available as of June 27, so do not wait to sign up before kickoff.

How the bet365 bonus code offer works for Jordan vs. Argentina

The bet365 bonus code offer is straightforward: place a qualifying bet of $10 or more and receive $150 in bonus bets, regardless of how your wager settles. No promo code is required — you simply claim the offer through the bet365 app within 30 days of registering your account.

Here is how the offer plays out using Jordan vs. Argentina as your target match. If you bet $10 on Argentina to win and they cruise to a comfortable victory even with rotation, your qualifying bet settles and your $150 in bonus bets is released to your account. If Jordan pulls off a stunning upset and your bet loses, you still receive the $150 in bonus bets — making this a strong way to get started on bet365.

There are a few key terms to keep in mind before claiming:

New customers only; a minimum deposit of $10 is required.

The offer must be claimed via the bet365 app within 30 days of registration.

Qualifying bets must include at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater.

Qualifying bets must settle within 30 days of claiming the promotion.

Bonus bets are non-withdrawable and expire seven days after being credited to your account.

Cashed-out bets, Live In-Game bets settled as a push, and bets deemed no action do not count toward the requirement.

New users in PA, NJ, and MI also receive 50 Spins alongside this welcome offer. The $1,000 First Bet Safety Net secondary offer is available in all states except PA, NJ, and MI.

If you did not claim the Bet $10, Get $150 offer, bet365 also provides a $1,000 First Bet Safety Net for eligible new users. Under that promotion, if your first bet loses, bet365 will refund your stake in bonus bets up to $1,000. That offer must also be claimed within 30 days of registration, and bonus bets expire within seven days (168 hours) of being issued.

This bet365 promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA. It is not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the bonus code for bet365 and bet on Jordan vs. Argentina

Signing up and placing your first bet on Jordan vs. Argentina takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started:

Register for a new account on the bet365 website or mobile app. No promo code is needed to unlock the offer. Make a minimum deposit of $10 using your preferred payment method to fund your account. Claim the promotion through the bet365 app within 30 days of completing registration. Navigate to the Jordan vs. Argentina Group J match and select your preferred betting market, ensuring at least one selection carries odds of -500 or greater. Place your qualifying bet of $10 or more and wait for it to settle. Once your bet settles, your $150 in bonus bets will be credited to your account balance and available to use across the platform.

For a full breakdown of the platform's features, markets, and ongoing promotions, check out our bet365 review .

More bet365 offers to watch during Jordan vs. Argentina and beyond

Existing bet365 customers are not left out when it comes to ongoing value. The platform regularly rolls out odds boosts, parlay bonuses, and event-specific promotions tied to major tournaments and matchdays. These deals can add meaningful value to your wagers throughout the knockout rounds and beyond.

The best way to stay current on what is available is to check the Promos section directly within the bet365 app. New offers are added frequently, and some are time-sensitive, so it pays to browse before placing your next bet.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.