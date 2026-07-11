bet365 Bonus Code: Claim $150 in Bonus Bets for Norway vs. England

The bet365 bonus code requires no code at all — new customers can bet $10 and get $150 in bonus bets in time for Saturday, July 11. Use this offer on sportsbook promos and back either side when Norway and England clash in a quarterfinal showdown in Miami.

How the bet365 bonus code works for Norway vs. England

The bet365 bonus code offer is straightforward: place a qualifying bet of $10 or more and receive $150 in bonus bets, regardless of how your wager settles. No promo code is required — simply register a new account, make a minimum $10 deposit, and claim the promotion through the bet365 app within 30 days of signing up.

There are a few key conditions to keep in mind before placing your qualifying bet on Norway vs. England:

Your qualifying bet must include at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater.

Only the largest cumulative wager on an individual selection within a market or fixture combination will count toward the settled bets requirement.

Cashed-out bets, Live In Game bets settled as a push, and bets deemed no action do not count toward the requirement.

Bonus bets are non-withdrawable, and the bonus bet wager is excluded from any returns.

Bonus bets expire seven days after being credited to your account.

Say you place $10 on England to win the quarterfinal outright and England pulls through with another late comeback. Your qualifying bet settles, and bet365 credits your account with $150 in bonus bets to use across the platform. If England falls short against a Norway side riding the momentum of Erling Haaland's knockout-stage heroics, you still receive the $150 in bonus bets — the outcome of your first wager does not affect the reward.

New customers in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Michigan also receive 50 Spins in addition to this welcome offer. If you choose not to claim the Bet $10, Get $150 promotion, you may instead be eligible for the $1,000 First Bet Safety Net. That offer refunds your entire opening stake in bonus bets, up to $1,000, if your first bet does not win. It must be claimed within 30 days of registration, and bonus bets issued under that offer also expire within seven days. The $1,000 First Bet Safety Net is available in all eligible states except Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Michigan.

This bet365 promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA. It is not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your bet365 bonus for Norway vs. England

Claiming this offer ahead of the Norway vs. England quarterfinal takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started:

Register for a new account on the bet365 website or mobile app. No bonus code for bet365 is required during sign-up. Make a minimum deposit of $10 using any available payment method to fund your new account. Claim the promotion through the bet365 app within 30 days of registering your account. Place a qualifying bet of $10 or more on a market of your choice — Norway vs. England is a natural starting point — ensuring at least one selection carries odds of -500 or greater. Once your qualifying bet settles, $150 in bonus bets will be credited to your account balance and available for use across the platform.

For a full breakdown of what bet365 offers beyond this welcome promotion, visit our bet365 review .

More bet365 promos to watch for Norway vs. England and beyond

Existing bet365 customers are not left out of the action. bet365 regularly rolls out odds boosts, parlay promotions, and event-specific offers that give returning users added value throughout the tournament. The best place to track what is currently available is the "Promos" tab inside the bet365 app, which is updated frequently as new matches and markets go live. Whether Norway and England deliver a classic or a grind, there is likely a bet365 promotion worth checking before kickoff.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.