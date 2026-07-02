bet365 Bonus Code: Claim $150 in Bonus Bets for Spain vs. Austria

The bet365 bonus code offer requires no code at all — new customers can bet $10 on Spain vs. Austria and get $150 in bonus bets. Check out sportsbook promos and claim this deal by July 2. No promo code is needed to unlock this welcome offer.

How the bet365 bonus code works for Spain vs. Austria

The bet365 bonus code offer is straightforward: place a qualifying bet of $10 or more and receive $150 in bonus bets, regardless of whether your wager wins or loses. There is no bet365 promo code required — simply register, deposit, and place your first bet to trigger the promotion. The bonus code for bet365 is built into the sign-up process itself, making it one of the easier welcome offers to activate.

Here is what you need to know before betting on Spain vs. Austria:

New customers only; minimum $10 deposit required.

Claim the promo via the bet365 app within 30 days of registering.

Your qualifying bet must include at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater.

Bonus bets are non-withdrawable; only returns from bonus bets are added to your withdrawable balance.

Bonus bets expire seven days after being credited to your account.

Cashed-out bets and bets settled as a push do not count toward the qualifying requirement.

Say you place $10 on Spain to win outright against Austria. If Spain advances as expected, you collect your winnings as normal. If the result goes sideways and Austria pulls off the upset, you still receive $150 in bonus bets to use across the platform. Those bonus bets can then be spread across other World Cup knockout matches or any other markets available on bet365.

If you prefer a larger cushion, bet365 also offers a $1,000 First Bet Safety Net for new users who do not claim the Bet $10, Get $150 offer. Under that promotion, bet365 will refund your first bet in bonus bets up to $1,000 if it does not win. You must claim it within 30 days of registration, and bonus bets expire within seven days (168 hours) of being issued. The $1,000 First Bet Safety Net is available in all eligible states except PA, NJ, and MI, where new users instead receive 50 Spins alongside the Bet $10, Get $150 offer.

This bet365 promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA. It is not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your bet365 bonus for Spain vs. Austria

Signing up and placing your first bet on Spain vs. Austria takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started:

Register for a new account at bet365 through the website or mobile app. No bonus code for bet365 is required during sign-up. Make a minimum deposit of $10 using any accepted payment method to fund your account. Claim the promotion through the bet365 app within 30 days of creating your account. Navigate to the Spain vs. Austria match and select your preferred market, ensuring at least one selection carries odds of -500 or greater. Place a qualifying wager of $10 or more and wait for the bet to settle. Once your bet settles, your $150 in bonus bets will be credited to your account balance and available for use within seven days.

For a full breakdown of the platform, read our bet365 review before signing up.

More bet365 offers to watch during Spain vs. Austria

Existing bet365 customers are not left out of the action. The sportsbook regularly rolls out odds boosts, parlay bonuses, and event-specific promotions tied to major tournaments like the World Cup. The best place to stay current on what is available is the "Promos" tab inside the bet365 app, which is updated frequently throughout the tournament. Checking in before each knockout round is a smart habit for anyone looking to get more value from their bets.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.