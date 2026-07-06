bet365 Bonus Code: Claim $150 in Bonus Bets for USA vs. Belgium on Monday

The bet365 bonus code offer requires no code at all — new customers can bet $10 and get $150 in bonus bets, just in time for USA vs. Belgium. No promo code is needed to unlock this deal, which is available through sportsbook promos as of Monday, July 6.

How the bet365 bonus code offer works for USA vs. Belgium

The bet365 bonus code promotion is straightforward: place a qualifying bet of $10 or more and receive $150 in bonus bets once that wager settles. No bet365 promo code is required — simply register, deposit a minimum of $10, and place your first bet on the USA vs. Belgium match to get started.

There are a few key conditions to keep in mind before placing your qualifying wager:

Your qualifying bet must include at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater.

Bonus bets must be claimed within 30 days of registering your account via the bet365 app.

Your qualifying bet must settle within 30 days of claiming the promotion.

Bonus bets expire seven days after being added to your balance.

Bonus bet wagers are excluded from any returns; only winnings are added to your withdrawable balance.

Cashed-out bets, certain Live In Game bets, and bets deemed no action do not count toward the requirement.

Say you place $10 on the USA to win outright against Belgium. If the Americans hold on and Pulisic and company deliver, you collect your winnings as normal and still receive $150 in bonus bets. If the USA falls short and Belgium advances, your $10 stake is gone, but you still walk away with $150 in bonus bets to use on future markets. Either way, the bonus bets land in your account once the qualifying bet settles.

New customers in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Michigan also receive 50 Spins in addition to this welcome offer. Note that this particular promotion is not available to users in Illinois. If you prefer a larger safety net, bet365 also offers a $1,000 First Bet Safety Net for new users who do not claim the $150 bonus bets offer. Under that promotion, bet365 will refund your first bet in bonus bets up to $1,000 if it loses. The $1,000 First Bet Safety Net is available in all eligible states except Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Michigan. A bonus code for bet365 is not required for either offer.

This bet365 promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA. It is not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your bet365 bonus bets for USA vs. Belgium

Signing up and placing your first bet on USA vs. Belgium takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to claim your bonus bets before kickoff in Seattle:

Register for a new account on the bet365 website or mobile app. No bet365 promo code is required during sign-up. Deposit a minimum of $10 using your preferred payment method to fund your new account. Claim the promotion through the bet365 app within 30 days of registering your account. Place a qualifying bet of $10 or more on USA vs. Belgium, making sure at least one selection carries odds of -500 or greater. Once your qualifying bet settles, your $150 in bonus bets will be added to your account balance and are ready to use within seven days.

For a full breakdown of the platform, check out our bet365 review to learn more about what the sportsbook has to offer.

More bet365 offers to watch for USA vs. Belgium and beyond

Existing bet365 customers are not left out of the action. The sportsbook regularly rolls out odds boosts, parlay promotions, and event-specific bonuses tied to major matches like USA vs. Belgium. The best place to stay current on what is available is the "Promos" tab within the bet365 app, which is updated frequently throughout the tournament. Checking back there before each match is the easiest way to make sure you are not missing out on added value.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.