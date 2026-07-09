bet365 Bonus Code: Claim $150m in Bonus Bets for France vs. Morocco

The bet365 bonus code gets new users $150 in bonus bets for Thursday, July 9 — no code required. Bet $10 on France vs. Morocco and unlock $150 in bonus bets instantly. Find this and other sportsbook promos to make the most of this quarterfinal showdown.

How the bet365 bonus code offer works for France vs. Morocco

The bet365 bonus code offer is straightforward: place a qualifying bet of $10 or more and receive $150 in bonus bets, regardless of how your wager settles. No promo code is needed — simply register, deposit a minimum of $10, and claim the offer through the bet365 app within 30 days of creating your account.

France vs. Morocco is a natural target for your qualifying bet. You could back Kylian Mbappe and France to advance, or take a shot on Morocco to pull off the upset. Either way, your $10 wager triggers the bonus. If France wins and your bet lands, you collect your winnings on top of the $150 in bonus bets. If Morocco holds firm and your bet does not come through, you still receive the full $150 in bonus bets to use on future markets.

Here are the key terms to keep in mind before claiming:

Available to new customers only.

Minimum deposit of $10 required.

Qualifying bets must include at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater.

Offer must be claimed via the bet365 app within 30 days of registration.

Qualifying bets must settle within 30 days of claiming the promo.

Bonus bets are non-withdrawable and expire seven days after being credited.

Cashed-out bets, Live In Game bets settled as a push, and bets deemed no action do not count toward the requirement.

New users in PA, NJ, and MI receive 50 Spins in addition to this welcome offer.

Offer not valid in Illinois.

If you prefer a larger safety net, bet365 also offers a $1,000 First Bet Safety Net for new users who do not claim the Bet $10, Get $150 offer. Under that promotion, if your first bet loses, bet365 will refund your stake in bonus bets up to $1,000. A minimum $10 deposit is required, the offer must be claimed within 30 days of registration, and bonus bets expire within seven days (168 hours) of being issued. This secondary offer is available in all eligible states except PA, NJ, and MI.

This bet365 promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA. It is not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your bet365 bonus for France vs. Morocco

Signing up and placing your qualifying bet on France vs. Morocco takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started:

Register for a new account on the bet365 website or mobile app. No bonus code for bet365 is required during sign-up. Make a minimum deposit of $10 using your preferred payment method. Claim the Bet $10, Get $150 offer through the bet365 app within 30 days of registering your account. Navigate to the France vs. Morocco market and place a qualifying bet of $10 or more, ensuring at least one selection carries odds of -500 or greater. Once your bet settles, your $150 in bonus bets will be credited to your account balance and ready to use across available markets.

For a full breakdown of the platform, check out our bet365 review .

More bet365 offers to explore beyond France vs. Morocco

Existing bet365 users have plenty to look forward to beyond the welcome offer. bet365 consistently rolls out odds boosts, parlay bonuses, and event-specific promotions throughout the tournament and across other major sports. The best place to stay current on what is available is the Promos section within the bet365 app, which is updated regularly with new offers. Checking in before each match day is a smart habit for anyone looking to get more value from their bets.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.