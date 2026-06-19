Bet365 Bonus Code for Brazil vs Haiti: Bet $10, Get $365 in Bonus Bets

No bet365 bonus code is required to claim this offer. New customers can bet on Brazil vs Haiti in Group C and turn a $10 wager into $365 in Bonus Bets . Check out the latest sportsbook promos before placing your first bet. This June 19 offer is one of the best available for new users right now.

How the bet365 bonus code offer works for Brazil vs Haiti

The bet365 bonus code offer requires no promo code for new customers. Simply register, deposit a minimum of $10, and place a qualifying bet of $10 or more on a market that includes at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater. A bet on Brazil to win Group C or a Brazil vs Haiti match result market would qualify nicely.

Here is what happens depending on your result. If your $10 bet on Brazil to beat Haiti wins, you collect your cash winnings and still receive $365 in Bonus Bets. If your bet loses, you still receive the $365 in Bonus Bets to keep things moving. Either way, the Bonus Bets land in your account after your qualifying wager settles.

There are a few key terms to keep in mind before claiming this bonus code for bet365:

Available to new customers only.

Minimum deposit of $10 required.

Qualifying bet must include at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater.

Claim the offer through the bet365 app within 30 days of registering.

Qualifying bets must settle within 30 days of claiming the promotion.

Bonus Bets are non-withdrawable; only returns from Bonus Bets are added to your withdrawable balance.

Bonus Bets expire seven days after being credited to your account.

Cashed-out bets, pushes, and bets marked as no action do not count toward the requirement.

Offer valid in all applicable states, excluding Illinois.

New users in PA and NJ receive 50 Spins in addition to this welcome offer.

The bet365 promo code offer is straightforward and well-suited for bettors looking to get in on Brazil vs Haiti action. With Brazil entering the match as heavy favorites after a surprising draw against Morocco, there are plenty of compelling markets to explore, from total goals to first goalscorer options featuring Vinícius Júnior or Raphinha.

This bet365 promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA. It is not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the bet365 offer for Brazil vs Haiti

Claiming this offer ahead of Brazil vs Haiti takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started:

Register for a new account on the bet365 website or mobile app. Deposit a minimum of $10 using your preferred payment method. Claim the promotion through the bet365 app within 30 days of creating your account. Place a qualifying bet of $10 or more on a market that includes at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater, such as a Brazil vs Haiti match result. Once your qualifying bet settles, your $365 in Bonus Bets will be credited to your account. Use your Bonus Bets within seven days before they expire.

For a deeper look at the platform before signing up, check out our full bet365 review .

More bet365 offers to explore beyond Brazil vs Haiti

Existing bet365 customers have plenty of reasons to keep checking back throughout the tournament. The sportsbook regularly rolls out odds boosts, parlay bonuses, and other limited-time promotions tied to major sporting events. The best way to stay on top of what is available is to visit the Promos section directly within the bet365 app, where new offers are updated frequently. Whether Brazil advances deep into the knockout rounds or Haiti pulls off a stunning upset, there will likely be a relevant promotion waiting for you.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.