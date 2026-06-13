Bet365 Bonus Code for Brazil vs. Morocco: Bet $10, Get $365 in Bonus Bets

The bet365 bonus code offer requires no code at all — new customers can simply register and place a $10 wager to receive $365 in bonus bets . Use this offer on sportsbook promos ahead of Brazil vs. Morocco, one of the most compelling Group C matchups of the tournament. This welcome offer is available as of June 13, so act quickly before it expires.

How the bet365 bonus code offer works for Brazil vs. Morocco

The bet365 bonus code promotion is straightforward: deposit at least $10, place a qualifying bet, and receive $365 in bonus bets once your wager settles. No promo code for bet365 is required — the offer activates automatically when you register a new account. You must claim the promotion through the bet365 app within 30 days of creating your account.

Brazil vs. Morocco is an ideal target for your qualifying bet. If you back Brazil to win and they deliver on the predicted 2-1 result, your cash winnings land in your withdrawable balance and your $365 in bonus bets are released. If Morocco pulls off the upset and your bet loses, you still receive the full $365 in bonus bets to use across the platform.

Here are the key terms to keep in mind before claiming this bonus code for bet365:

New customers only; minimum $10 deposit required.

Qualifying bets must include at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater.

Bets must be placed and settled within 30 days of claiming the promo.

Bonus bets are non-withdrawable; only returns from bonus bets are added to your withdrawable balance.

Bonus bets expire seven days after being credited to your account.

Cashed-out bets, pushes, and no-action bets do not count toward the qualifying requirement.

Offer not valid in Illinois; new users in Pennsylvania and New Jersey receive 50 bonus spins in addition to the welcome offer.

Once your bonus bets are credited, you can spread them across additional matches throughout the tournament, giving you plenty of opportunities to stay active well beyond the Group C opener. Just remember that the bonus bets wager itself is excluded from any returns.

This bet365 promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA. It is not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code for Brazil vs. Morocco

Claiming this offer takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started before Brazil and Morocco kick off:

Register for a new account on the bet365 website or mobile app — no bet365 promo code is needed during sign-up. Make a minimum deposit of $10 using any accepted payment method. Claim the promotion through the bet365 app within 30 days of registering your account. Navigate to the Brazil vs. Morocco market and place a qualifying bet of $10 or more, ensuring at least one selection carries odds of -500 or greater. Once your bet settles, your $365 in bonus bets will be credited to your account balance within the promotional timeframe.

Want a deeper look at the platform before signing up? Check out our full bet365 review for everything you need to know.

Existing user offers for Brazil vs. Morocco at bet365

Current bet365 customers are not left out of the action. The platform consistently rolls out bonuses, odds boosts, and other promotions throughout major tournaments, and the World Cup is no exception. You can find the latest deals by visiting the "Promos" tab directly within the bet365 app. With Brazil vs. Morocco kicking off Group C, it is worth checking that section regularly to take advantage of any tournament-specific offers that may be available to your account.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.