Bet365 Bonus Code for France vs Iraq: Bet $10, Get $365 in Bonus Bets

The bet365 bonus code offer is one of the best ways to get in on France vs Iraq action, and no promo code is required to claim it. New customers can get $365 in bonus bets by placing a $10 wager, making June 22 a great time to sign up. Check out the latest sportsbook promos to see how bet365 stacks up against the competition.

How the bet365 bonus code offer works for France vs Iraq

The bet365 bonus code offer requires no code at all — simply register a new account and make a minimum $10 deposit to get started. Once you claim the promotion through the bet365 app within 30 days of registering, you are set up to receive $365 in bonus bets after your qualifying wager settles. Your qualifying bet must include at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater to count toward the offer.

Here is how the offer plays out using France vs Iraq as your first bet. Say you place $10 on France to win at qualifying odds. Whether France rolls to a 3-0 victory as predicted or Iraq pulls off a stunning upset, your $365 in bonus bets will be released to your account once the bet settles. The outcome of the match does not affect your eligibility to receive the bonus bets.

There are a few key terms to keep in mind before claiming:

New customers only; minimum $10 deposit required.

Promo must be claimed via the bet365 app within 30 days of registration.

Qualifying bet must include at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater.

Qualifying bets must settle within 30 days of claiming the promo.

Bonus bets are non-withdrawable; only returns from bonus bets are added to your withdrawable balance.

Bonus bets expire 7 days after being added to your account.

Cashed-out bets and bets settled as a push do not count toward the offer.

Offer is not valid in Illinois; users in PA and NJ receive 50 Spins in addition to the welcome offer.

With France expected to dominate possession and control the match against Iraq, there are plenty of compelling markets to explore for your qualifying wager. From a France win on the full-time result to Kylian Mbappé anytime scorer, the options are strong for a first bet on this Group I showdown.

This bet365 promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA. It is not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your bet365 bonus bets for France vs Iraq

Signing up and placing your first bet on France vs Iraq takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to claim the offer:

Register for a new account on the bet365 website or mobile app. No bonus code for bet365 is required during sign-up. Deposit a minimum of $10 using your preferred payment method to fund your new account. Claim the promotion through the bet365 app within 30 days of creating your account. Navigate to the France vs Iraq market and place a qualifying bet of $10 or more, ensuring at least one selection carries odds of -500 or greater. Once your bet settles, your $365 in bonus bets will be added to your account balance and available to use across the sportsbook.

For a full breakdown of the platform's features, markets, and ongoing offers, read our bet365 review .

More bet365 promo code offers for existing users

Claiming the welcome offer is just the beginning of what bet365 has to offer. The sportsbook regularly rolls out bonuses, odds boosts, and parlay promotions for existing customers across a wide range of sports and events. Logging into the bet365 app and navigating to the "Promos" tab is the best way to stay current on what is available. Whether you are betting on soccer, basketball, or any other sport, there is usually something worth checking out in that section.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.