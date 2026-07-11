bet365 Bonus Code for McGregor vs. Holloway UFC 329: Get $150 in Bonus Bets

No bet365 bonus code is required to claim one of the best sportsbook promos available ahead of UFC 329. New customers can bet $10 and get $150 in bonus bets when they sign up today, July 11. Place your first wager on Conor McGregor vs. Max Holloway and let bet365 handle the rest.

How the bet365 bonus code offer works for UFC 329

The bet365 bonus code offer is straightforward. New customers who deposit a minimum of $10 and place a qualifying bet of $10 or more will receive $150 in bonus bets, regardless of whether that first wager wins or loses. There is no promo code required to unlock the offer.

Here is what you need to know before placing your first bet on McGregor vs. Holloway:

Available to new customers only.

Minimum deposit of $10 required.

Qualifying bet must include at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater.

Promo must be claimed via the bet365 app within 30 days of registration.

Qualifying bets must settle within 30 days of claiming the promo.

Bonus bets expire seven days after being credited to your account.

Bonus bet wager is excluded from any returns; only winnings are added to your withdrawable balance.

Cashed out bets, Live In Game bets settled as a push, and bets deemed no action do not count toward the requirement.

Offer not valid in Illinois. New users in PA, NJ, and MI receive 50 Spins in addition to this welcome offer.

Say you place $10 on McGregor to win by knockout and he pulls it off. You collect your winnings as normal and still receive $150 in bonus bets. If Holloway grinds out a decision and your bet does not cash, you still walk away with $150 in bonus bets to use across the platform. Either way, your first bet on UFC 329 puts bonus bets in your account.

If you prefer a larger safety net, bet365 also offers a $1,000 First Bet Safety Net for new users who do not claim the Bet $10, Get $150 offer. Under this promotion, if your first bet loses, bet365 will refund your stake in bonus bets up to $1,000. This offer requires a minimum $10 deposit and must be claimed within 30 days of registration. Bonus bets issued under this promotion expire within seven days (168 hours). The $1,000 First Bet Safety Net is available in all eligible states except PA, NJ, and MI.

This bet365 promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA. It is not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your bet365 bonus for McGregor vs. Holloway at UFC 329

Signing up and placing your first bet on UFC 329 takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started:

Visit the bet365 website or download the bet365 app and register for a new account. No bonus code for bet365 is needed during sign-up. Make a minimum deposit of $10 using your preferred payment method. Claim the promo through the bet365 app within 30 days of creating your account. Navigate to the UFC 329 market and place a qualifying bet of $10 or more on McGregor vs. Holloway. Make sure at least one selection carries odds of -500 or greater. Once your bet settles, your $150 in bonus bets will be credited to your account balance and available to use across the platform.

Want a deeper look at the platform before you commit? Check out our full bet365 review for everything you need to know.

More bet365 offers to watch for during UFC 329 week

The welcome offer is just the starting point. bet365 consistently rolls out bonuses, odds boosts, and event-specific promotions for existing customers throughout the week. With a card as high-profile as UFC 329 on the schedule, there is a good chance the platform will have additional value available for returning users. Head to the Promos section of the bet365 app to see what is currently live and whether any offers align with your betting plans for fight night.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.