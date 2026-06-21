Bet365 Bonus Code for Spain vs Saudi Arabia: Bet $10, Get $365 in Bonus Bets Win or Lose

The bet365 bonus code offer requires no code at all — new customers can simply register and place a $10 wager on Spain vs Saudi Arabia to unlock $365 in bonus bets . No promo code is needed to claim this offer, which is available through June 21. Check out more sportsbook promos to compare your options before signing up.

How the bet365 bonus code offer works for Spain vs Saudi Arabia

The bet365 bonus code promotion is straightforward: deposit a minimum of $10, place a qualifying bet on Spain vs Saudi Arabia, and receive $365 in bonus bets once your wager settles. No bonus code for bet365 is required — the offer is automatically applied when you register a new account and claim the promotion through the bet365 app within 30 days of signing up.

Here is a closer look at how the offer plays out depending on your bet result on the Spain vs Saudi Arabia match:

If Spain wins 3-0 as predicted and your bet on Spain to win settles as a winner, your cash winnings are paid out normally, and your $365 in bonus bets are still released to your account.

If Saudi Arabia pulls off an upset and your bet loses, you still receive the $365 in bonus bets to use on future markets.

Keep the following terms and conditions in mind before claiming the offer:

Minimum deposit of $10 is required to participate.

The promotion must be claimed via the bet365 app within 30 days of registering.

Qualifying bets must include at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater.

Qualifying bets must settle within 30 days of claiming the promotion.

Cashed-out bets and bets placed using bonus bets do not count toward the qualifying requirement.

Bonus bets are non-withdrawable, and the bonus bet wager is excluded from any returns.

Any returns generated from bonus bets are added to your withdrawable balance.

Bonus bets expire seven days after being credited to your account.

This offer is not available in Illinois.

New users in Pennsylvania and New Jersey receive 50 additional spins alongside this welcome offer.

The bet365 promo code offer gives new users a strong entry point into betting on a high-stakes Group H clash. Spain enters the match as a heavy favorite after being held scoreless by Cabo Verde, and the motivation to bounce back should translate into an aggressive performance against Saudi Arabia.

This bet365 promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA. It is not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the bet365 offer for Spain vs Saudi Arabia

Claiming this offer ahead of Spain vs Saudi Arabia takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started:

Register for a new account on the bet365 website or mobile app. No bonus code for bet365 is required during sign-up. Make a minimum deposit of $10 using your preferred payment method. Claim the promotion through the bet365 app within 30 days of registering your account. Place a qualifying bet of $10 or more on Spain vs Saudi Arabia, ensuring at least one selection carries odds of -500 or greater. Once your qualifying bet settles, your $365 in bonus bets will be credited to your account balance. Use your bonus bets within seven days before they expire, and any cash returns will be added to your withdrawable balance.

For a full breakdown of the platform's features, markets, and user experience, read our bet365 review .

More bet365 promotions for Spain vs Saudi Arabia and beyond

Existing bet365 users are not left out when it comes to ongoing value. The platform regularly rolls out odds boosts, parlay bonuses, and other limited-time offers across a wide range of sports and markets. These promotions update frequently and can add meaningful value to your betting activity throughout a tournament like this one.

The best way to stay current on what is available is to check the "Promos" tab directly within the bet365 app. New offers are added on a regular basis, so it is worth checking back before each matchday to see what is on the table.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.