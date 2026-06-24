Bet365 Bonus Code for Switzerland vs Canada Group B: Bet $10, Get $365

New users don't need a bet365 bonus code to claim this offer. New customers can bet $10 and get $365 in bonus bets through this sportsbook promos deal, available through June 24. Use it to bet on Switzerland vs Canada in Group B, where both teams are fighting for first place and a strong knockout-stage position.

How the bet365 bonus works for Switzerland vs Canada

The bet365 bonus code offer is straightforward: place a qualifying bet of $10 or more and receive $365 in bonus bets. No promo code is required to unlock this deal. Simply register, deposit a minimum of $10, and place your first wager on a market that includes at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater.

Here is what to expect once your qualifying bet settles on Switzerland vs Canada:

If your bet wins, you keep the cash winnings and still receive $365 in bonus bets.

If your bet loses, you still receive $365 in bonus bets to use on future markets.

Bonus bets are non-withdrawable, but any returns generated from them are added to your withdrawable balance.

You must claim the offer through the bet365 app within 30 days of registering your account.

Qualifying bets must settle within 30 days of claiming the promotion.

Bonus bets expire seven days after they are credited to your account.

Cashed-out bets, pushed Live In Game bets, and bets marked as no action do not count toward the requirement.

For example, if you place a $10 wager on Switzerland to win Group B and the match ends in a 2-2 draw as predicted, your qualifying bet settles and bet365 releases your $365 in bonus bets. You can then use those bonus bets across a wide range of markets, including knockout-stage matches. The bonus code for bet365 is not required, but you must complete the claim process through the app to activate the offer.

This bet365 promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA. It is not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the bet365 promo code offer for Switzerland vs Canada

Claiming this offer ahead of Switzerland vs Canada is a quick process. Follow these steps to get started:

Register for a new account on the bet365 website or mobile app. No bet365 promo code is required during sign-up. Deposit a minimum of $10 using any accepted payment method to fund your new account. Claim the promotion through the bet365 app within 30 days of registering your account. Place a qualifying bet of $10 or more on a market that includes at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater, such as a Switzerland vs Canada match result or goal scorer market. Once your qualifying bet settles, your $365 in bonus bets will be credited to your account balance. Use your bonus bets on additional markets before they expire seven days after being credited.

For a full breakdown of what bet365 has to offer beyond this welcome promotion, check out our bet365 review .

More bet365 offers to explore beyond Switzerland vs Canada

Existing bet365 users have plenty to look forward to beyond the welcome offer. The platform regularly rolls out odds boosts, parlay bonuses, and event-specific promotions tied to major sporting events throughout the year. The best place to find the latest deals is the "Promos" tab within the bet365 app, which is updated frequently with new opportunities across a variety of sports and leagues.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.