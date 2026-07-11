bet365 Bonus Code: Get $150 Bonus Bets for Argentina vs. Switzerland

The bet365 bonus code offer requires no code at all — new customers can bet $10 and get $150 in bonus bets, just in time for Argentina vs. Switzerland on Saturday, July 11. Check out sportsbook promos to see how this stacks up against the competition.

How the bet365 bonus code offer works for Argentina vs. Switzerland

The bet365 bonus code promotion gives new users two paths to a welcome offer. The first option is the Bet $10, Get $150 in bonus bets deal, which does not require a promo code for bet365 — simply register, deposit a minimum of $10, and place a qualifying wager. Your qualifying bet must include at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater.

If Argentina vs. Switzerland is your target, you could place your $10 qualifying bet on Argentina to win at standard match odds. If Argentina wins, you collect your winnings on top of receiving $150 in bonus bets. If the bet loses, you still receive your $150 in bonus bets, giving you plenty of runway to keep wagering throughout the tournament.

Here are the key terms to keep in mind before claiming:

Available to new customers only with a minimum $10 deposit.

Offer must be claimed via the bet365 app within 30 days of registration.

Qualifying bet must include at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater.

Bonus bets are non-withdrawable and expire seven days after being credited.

Cashed-out bets, pushed Live In Game bets, and bets marked as no action do not count toward the qualifying requirement.

Only the largest cumulative wager on an individual selection within a market and fixture combination will count.

If you prefer a larger safety net, the bonus code for bet365 also unlocks a second option: the $1,000 First Bet Safety Net. Under this promotion, if your first bet loses, bet365 refunds your stake in bonus bets up to $1,000. This option is available in all eligible states except PA, NJ, and MI, and must be claimed within 30 days of registration. Bonus bets under this offer also expire within seven days of being issued.

This bet365 promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA. It is not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your bet365 offer before Argentina vs. Switzerland

Signing up and placing your first bet on Argentina vs. Switzerland takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started:

Register for a new account on the bet365 website or mobile app. No bet365 promo code is required during sign-up. Make a minimum deposit of $10 using your preferred payment method. Navigate to the Argentina vs. Switzerland match and select your market. Make sure your bet includes at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater to qualify. Place your wager of $10 or more and wait for it to settle. Once your bet settles, your $150 in bonus bets will be credited to your account balance and will be available to use across other markets.

For a deeper look at what the platform offers beyond this promotion, check out our full bet365 review .

More bet365 offers to explore around Argentina vs. Switzerland

The welcome offer is just the starting point. bet365 regularly rolls out odds boosts, parlay promotions, and event-specific bonuses for existing customers throughout major tournaments. The best place to track what is currently available is the "Promos" tab inside the bet365 app, which updates regularly with new offers tied to upcoming matches and competitions. Checking back often ensures you never miss a timely boost on a big quarterfinal or semifinal matchup.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.