bet365 Bonus Code: Get $150 Bonus Bets for MLB All-Star Game in Tuesday

The bet365 bonus code requires no code at all — new customers can simply sign up and bet $10 to get $150 in bonus bets, just in time for the 2026 MLB All-Star Game on Tuesday, July 15. No promo code is needed to unlock this offer. Browse sportsbook promos to see how bet365 stacks up against the competition.

How the bet365 bonus code offer works for the MLB All-Star Game

The bet365 bonus code offer is straightforward: deposit a minimum of $10, place a qualifying bet of $10 or more, and receive $150 in bonus bets once your wager settles. No bet365 promo code is required — the offer is available automatically to new customers who claim it through the bet365 app within 30 days of registering. This makes it a great way to get in on the action for Tuesday night's Midsummer Classic at Citizens Bank Park.

Here are the key terms to keep in mind before placing your first bet on the All-Star Game:

Minimum deposit of $10 required to participate.

Qualifying bet must include at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater.

Bonus bets must be claimed within 30 days of registration and will expire seven days after being issued.

Bonus bets are non-withdrawable; only returns from bonus bets are added to your withdrawable balance.

Cashed-out bets, pushes on Live In Game wagers, and bets deemed no action do not count toward the qualifying requirement.

New users in PA, NJ, and MI receive 50 Spins in addition to this welcome offer. The offer is not available in Illinois.

Say you place a $10 bet on the National League to win the All-Star Game and your wager wins — you collect your winnings as normal and still receive $150 in bonus bets. If your bet loses, the $150 in bonus bets still lands in your account once the wager settles, giving you plenty of ways to keep betting beyond Tuesday night. That is the core appeal of this bonus code for bet365 newcomers.

If you prefer a larger safety net on your first wager, bet365 also offers a $1,000 First Bet Safety Net for new users who do not claim the $150 bonus bets offer. Under this promotion, if your first bet loses, bet365 will refund your stake in bonus bets up to $1,000. This secondary offer is available in all eligible states except PA, NJ, and MI, and bonus bets expire within seven days (168 hours) of being issued.

This bet365 promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA. It is not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the bet365 offer for the MLB All-Star Game

Claiming this offer ahead of Tuesday's first pitch at 8 PM ET takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started:

Register for a new account on the bet365 website or mobile app. Deposit a minimum of $10 using your preferred payment method. Claim the promotion through the bet365 app within 30 days of registering your account. Place a qualifying bet of $10 or more on the MLB All-Star Game or any eligible market, making sure at least one selection carries odds of -500 or greater. Once your bet settles, your $150 in bonus bets will be added to your account balance and will be ready to use within seven days.

Want to learn more before signing up? Check out our full bet365 review for a complete breakdown of the platform's features, markets, and ongoing promotions.

More bet365 offers to watch beyond the All-Star Game

Existing bet365 customers have plenty to look forward to after the All-Star break wraps up. The sportsbook consistently rolls out odds boosts, parlay promotions, and event-specific bonuses throughout the MLB season and across other major sports. The best place to track what is currently available is the "Promos" tab inside the bet365 app, which is updated regularly with new offers tailored to upcoming games and matchups.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.