bet365 Bonus Code: Get $150 Bonus for Netherlands vs. Morocco, Round of 32

The bet365 bonus code unlocks a Bet $10, Get $150 in bonus bets offer for new users — no code required. Use this welcome offer to bet on Netherlands vs. Morocco in the Round of 32, and check out the latest sportsbook promos before Monday, June 29. Place a qualifying $10 wager and receive $150 in bonus bets to keep the action going.

How the bet365 bonus code offer works for Netherlands vs. Morocco

The bet365 bonus code offer is straightforward: deposit a minimum of $10, place a qualifying bet on Netherlands vs. Morocco, and receive $150 in bonus bets once your wager settles. No promo code for bet365 is needed — simply claim the offer through the bet365 app within 30 days of registering your account. Your bonus bets will be credited to your account balance after your qualifying bet settles.

Here is what you need to know about how the offer works in practice. Say you place $10 on the Netherlands to win at standard odds. If the Dutch hold off Morocco and your bet wins, you collect your winnings as usual and still receive $150 in bonus bets. If Morocco pulls off the upset and your bet loses, you still walk away with $150 in bonus bets to use on future markets. Either way, the bonus bets give you plenty of runway to keep wagering beyond this match.

There are a few key terms to keep in mind before claiming:

Available to new customers only.

Minimum $10 deposit required to participate.

Offer must be claimed via the bet365 app within 30 days of registration.

Qualifying bets must include at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater.

Qualifying bets must settle within 30 days of claiming the promotion.

Bonus bets are non-withdrawable; only returns from bonus bets are added to your withdrawable balance.

Bonus bets expire seven days after being credited to your account.

Cashed-out bets, Live In Game bets settled as a push, and bets deemed no action do not count toward the qualifying requirement.

New users in PA, NJ, and MI receive 50 Spins in addition to this welcome offer. The offer is not available in Illinois.

If you prefer a different type of welcome offer, bet365 also provides a $1,000 First Bet Safety Net for new users who do not claim the Bet $10, Get $150 promotion. Under this offer, if your first bet loses, bet365 will refund your stake in bonus bets up to $1,000. A minimum $10 deposit is required, the offer must be claimed within 30 days of registration, and bonus bets expire within seven days of being issued. This secondary offer is available in all eligible states except PA, NJ, and MI.

This bet365 promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA. It is not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the bonus code for bet365 and bet on Netherlands vs. Morocco

Signing up and claiming this offer takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started before Netherlands vs. Morocco kicks off:

Register for a new account on the bet365 website or mobile app. No bet365 promo code is required during sign-up. Make a minimum deposit of $10 using your preferred payment method. Claim the promotion through the bet365 app within 30 days of creating your account. Navigate to the Netherlands vs. Morocco market and place a qualifying bet of $10 or more, ensuring at least one selection carries odds of -500 or greater. Once your bet settles, your $150 in bonus bets will be credited to your account balance. Use them within seven days before they expire.

Want a deeper look at what bet365 has to offer beyond this promotion? Check out our full bet365 review for a complete breakdown of the platform.

More bet365 offers to watch during Netherlands vs. Morocco

Existing bet365 users are not left out of the fun. bet365 consistently rolls out odds boosts, parlay bonuses, and event-specific promotions throughout major tournaments, and the Round of 32 is no exception. The best place to find what is currently available is the Promos tab inside the bet365 app, where updated offers are posted regularly. With a match as compelling as Netherlands vs. Morocco on the slate, it is worth checking that section before kickoff to see what is live.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.