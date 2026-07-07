bet365 Bonus Code: Get $150 Bonus for Switzerland vs. Colombia on Tuesday

The bet365 bonus code is not required to claim one of the best sportsbook promos available this July 7. New customers can bet $10 and get $150 in bonus bets, just in time to wager on Switzerland vs. Colombia in the Round of 16.

How the bet365 bonus works for Switzerland vs. Colombia

The bet365 bonus code offer requires no promo code at sign-up. New users simply register, deposit a minimum of $10, and place a qualifying wager to unlock $150 in bonus bets. No bet365 promo code entry is needed at any point during the process.

Here is how the offer breaks down in practice. Say you place a $10 bet on Switzerland to win outright. If your bet wins, you keep the cash returns as normal. If it loses, you still receive $150 in bonus bets to use across the platform. Either way, the bonus code for bet365 gives new users a strong start heading into this knockout-stage matchup.

There are a few key terms to keep in mind before claiming:

Minimum deposit of $10 is required to participate.

The promo must be claimed via the bet365 app within 30 days of registration.

Qualifying bets must include at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater.

Qualifying bets must settle within 30 days of claiming the promo.

Bonus bets expire seven days after being added to your balance.

Bonus bets are non-withdrawable, and the bonus bet wager is excluded from any returns.

Cashed-out bets, Live In Game bets settled as a push, and bets deemed no action do not count toward the requirement.

New users in PA, NJ, and MI also receive 50 Spins alongside this welcome offer. This offer is not available in Illinois.

If you prefer a larger safety net on your first wager, bet365 also offers a $1,000 First Bet Safety Net for new users who do not claim the Bet $10, Get $150 offer. Under this promotion, if your first bet loses, bet365 will refund your stake in bonus bets up to $1,000. This option is available in all eligible states except PA, NJ, and MI, and must be claimed within 30 days of registration. Bonus bets issued under this offer also expire within seven days.

This bet365 promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA. It is not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your bet365 bonus for Switzerland vs. Colombia

Signing up and placing your first bet on Switzerland vs. Colombia takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started:

Register for a new account on the bet365 website or mobile app. No bonus code for bet365 is required during sign-up. Make a minimum deposit of $10 using your preferred payment method to activate your eligibility for the welcome offer. Claim the promo through the bet365 app, then navigate to the Switzerland vs. Colombia market and place a qualifying bet of $10 or more. Make sure at least one selection carries odds of -500 or greater. Once your bet settles, your $150 in bonus bets will be added to your account balance. Use them across available markets before they expire in seven days.

For a full breakdown of the platform's features, markets, and ongoing promotions, check out our bet365 review .

More bet365 offers to watch beyond Switzerland vs. Colombia

Existing bet365 users are not left out of the action. The sportsbook regularly rolls out odds boosts, parlay bonuses, and event-specific promotions throughout the tournament. The best place to track what is currently available is the "Promos" tab inside the bet365 app, which is updated frequently as new matches approach. Checking back before each knockout-stage game is a smart habit for anyone looking to maximize their betting experience on the platform.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.