bet365 Bonus Code: Get $150 in Bonus Bets for Argentina vs. Cape Verde

The bet365 bonus code offer requires no code at all — new customers can bet $10 and get $150 in bonus bets in time for Argentina vs. Cape Verde. Check out the latest sportsbook promos before Friday, July 3, to make sure you do not miss out.

How the bet365 bonus works for Argentina vs. Cape Verde

The bet365 bonus code offer is straightforward: place a qualifying bet of $10 or more and receive $150 in bonus bets, regardless of whether your wager wins or loses. No promo code is required — new customers simply need to claim the offer through the bet365 app within 30 days of registering. Your qualifying bet must include at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater.

Here is how the offer plays out against Argentina vs. Cape Verde:

If your $10 bet on Argentina to win settles as a winner, you collect your cash winnings and still receive $150 in bonus bets.

If your $10 bet on Cape Verde to pull off the upset loses, you still receive $150 in bonus bets to use across the platform.

There are a few key terms to keep in mind before claiming this bonus code for bet365. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable, and the bonus bet wager itself is excluded from any returns — only the winnings generated from bonus bets are added to your withdrawable balance. Bonus bets expire seven days after being credited to your account, so plan accordingly.

Additional conditions include:

Only the largest cumulative wager on an individual selection within a market or fixture combination counts toward the settled bets requirement.

Cashed out bets, Live In Game bets settled as a push, and bets deemed no action do not count toward the qualifying requirement.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required to participate.

The offer must be claimed within 30 days of account registration.

New customers in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Michigan also receive 50 Spins in addition to the welcome offer. The bet365 promo code alternative — the $1,000 First Bet Safety Net — is available to new users who do not claim the Bet $10, Get $150 offer. Under that promotion, bet365 will refund your first bet in bonus bets up to $1,000 if it loses. That offer is available in all eligible states except Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Michigan, and bonus bets expire within seven days of being issued.

This bet365 promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA. It is not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code for Argentina vs. Cape Verde

Signing up and placing your first bet on Argentina vs. Cape Verde takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started:

Register for a new account on the bet365 website or mobile app. No promo code is required during sign-up. Make a minimum deposit of $10 using your preferred payment method to fund your account. Claim the offer through the bet365 app within 30 days of registering your account. Place a qualifying bet of $10 or more on Argentina vs. Cape Verde, ensuring at least one selection carries odds of -500 or greater. Once your qualifying bet settles, your $150 in bonus bets will be credited to your account balance within 24 hours.

For a deeper look at what the platform offers beyond this welcome promotion, check out our full bet365 review .

More bet365 offers to watch during Argentina vs. Cape Verde

Existing bet365 customers have plenty of reasons to keep checking back throughout the tournament. The platform regularly rolls out odds boosts, parlay bonuses, and event-specific promotions tied to major matchups like this one. The best place to find the latest deals is the "Promos" tab inside the bet365 app, which is updated frequently as new events approach. Whether you are looking for a boost on a specific market or a multi-game offer, it is worth browsing before you place your next bet.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.