bet365 Bonus Code: Get $150 in Bonus Bets for Argentina vs. Egypt on Tuesday

The bet365 bonus code unlocks a Bet $10, Get $150 welcome offer for new users ahead of Argentina vs. Egypt. No promo code is required to claim this deal, and it's available through Tuesday, July 7. Place your first qualifying bet on this knockout-stage clash and get $150 in bonus bets. Find this and more at sportsbook promos .

How the bet365 bonus code offer works for Argentina vs. Egypt

The bet365 bonus code offer is straightforward: deposit a minimum of $10, place a qualifying bet of $10 or more, and receive $150 in bonus bets once that wager settles. No bonus code for bet365 is needed — simply register, deposit, and claim the offer through the bet365 app within 30 days of creating your account.

Your qualifying bet must include at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater. If you back Argentina to win against Egypt and your bet settles as a winner, you collect your cash winnings plus $150 in bonus bets. If your bet on Egypt pulls off the upset and loses, you still receive $150 in bonus bets to keep playing.

Here are the key terms to keep in mind:

New customers only; minimum $10 deposit required.

Claim the offer through the bet365 app within 30 days of registration.

Qualifying bet must include at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater.

Bonus bets are non-withdrawable; the wager amount is excluded from any returns.

Bonus bets expire seven days after being credited to your account.

Cashed-out bets and bets settled as a push do not count toward the qualifying requirement.

If you prefer a larger safety net, bet365 also offers a $1,000 First Bet Safety Net for new users who do not claim the Bet $10, Get $150 offer. Under this promotion, if your first bet loses, bet365 will refund your stake in bonus bets up to $1,000. This bet365 promo code alternative requires a minimum $10 deposit and must be claimed within 30 days of registration. Note that this secondary offer is not available in PA, NJ, or MI, while new users in those three states receive 50 Spins alongside the primary welcome offer.

This bet365 promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA. It is not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your bet365 offer for Argentina vs. Egypt

Signing up and placing your first bet on Argentina vs. Egypt takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started:

Register for a new account on the bet365 website or mobile app. No bonus code for bet365 is required during sign-up. Make a minimum deposit of $10 using your preferred payment method. Claim the Bet $10, Get $150 offer through the bet365 app within 30 days of registration. Navigate to the Argentina vs. Egypt market and place a qualifying bet of $10 or more on a selection with odds of -500 or greater. Once your bet settles, your $150 in bonus bets will be credited to your account balance and will be available for seven days.

For a full breakdown of the platform, check out our bet365 review .

More bet365 offers to watch for Argentina vs. Egypt and beyond

Existing bet365 users are not left out of the action. bet365 regularly rolls out odds boosts, parlay bonuses, and event-specific promotions tied to major matchups like this one. The best place to stay current on what's available is the 'Promos' tab inside the bet365 app, where new offers are updated frequently throughout the tournament. Whether you're backing Messi to score or looking for a multi-leg ticket, there's usually something worth checking before kickoff.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.