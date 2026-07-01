bet365 Bonus Code: Get $150 in Bonus Bets for England vs. DR Congo on Wednesday

The bet365 bonus code offer requires no code at all — new customers can bet $10 and get $150 in bonus bets, just in time to wager on England vs. DR Congo. Check out the latest sportsbook promos before this knockout clash kicks off. This offer is available through July 1.

How the bet365 bonus works for England vs. DR Congo

The bet365 bonus code offer is straightforward: place a qualifying first bet of $10 or more on England vs. DR Congo and receive $150 in bonus bets, regardless of how your wager settles. No promo code for bet365 is needed — simply register, deposit, and bet. The bonus code for bet365 is built into the sign-up process automatically.

Here is what you need to know about how the offer works:

New customers only. A minimum $10 deposit is required to participate.

Claim the promo via the bet365 app within 30 days of registering.

Your qualifying bet must include at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater.

Qualifying bets must settle within 30 days of claiming the promo.

Bonus bets are non-withdrawable, and the bonus bet wager is excluded from any returns.

Bonus bets expire seven days after being added to your balance.

Cashed out bets, Live In Game bets settled as a push, and bets deemed no action do not count.

New users in PA, NJ, and MI receive 50 Spins in addition to this welcome offer. Not available in IL.

Say you place $10 on England to win the match outright. If England gets the job done against DR Congo and your bet wins, you collect your winnings plus $150 in bonus bets. If England struggles and your bet loses, you still receive $150 in bonus bets to use across other markets. Either way, you walk away with bonus bets to keep the action going.

If you prefer a larger safety net, bet365 also offers a $1,000 First Bet Safety Net for new customers who do not claim the Bet $10, Get $150 offer. With this option, if your first bet loses, bet365 will refund your stake in bonus bets up to $1,000. This secondary offer is available in all eligible states except PA, NJ, and MI. The same minimum $10 deposit applies, and bonus bets expire within seven days (168 hours) of being issued.

This bet365 promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA. It is not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the bet365 promo code offer for England vs. DR Congo

Signing up and placing your first bet on England vs. DR Congo takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started:

Register for a new bet365 account on the website or mobile app. No bet365 promo code is required during sign-up. Make a deposit of at least $10 using your preferred payment method. Claim the promotion through the bet365 app within 30 days of registering your account. Navigate to the England vs. DR Congo match and select your preferred betting market. Make sure your bet includes at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater. Place a qualifying wager of $10 or more and wait for your bet to settle. Once your bet settles, your $150 in bonus bets will be added to your account balance. Any returns from bonus bets placed will be credited to your withdrawable balance.

For a full breakdown of what bet365 has to offer beyond this welcome promotion, check out our complete bet365 review .

More bet365 offers to watch during England vs. DR Congo

Existing bet365 customers are not left out of the fun. bet365 consistently rolls out odds boosts, parlay promotions, and event-specific offers throughout major tournaments like this one. With England vs. DR Congo shaping up as a compelling Round of 32 clash, there is a good chance bet365 will have tailored markets and enhanced odds available for the match. Head to the Promos tab on the bet365 app to see what is currently live for your account.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.