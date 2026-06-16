Bet365 Bonus Code Offer: Bet $10, Get $365 in Bonus Bets for Argentina vs. Algeria

The bet365 bonus code offer gives new users $365 in Bonus Bets when they place a $10 qualifying wager — and no promo code is required. With Argentina taking on Algeria in Group J action, there is no better time to lock in this welcome offer. Check the latest sportsbook promos before June 16 to make sure you do not miss out.

How the bet365 bonus code offer works for Argentina vs. Algeria

The bet365 bonus code offer is straightforward: deposit a minimum of $10, place a qualifying bet of $10 or more, and receive $365 in Bonus Bets once your wager settles. No bet365 promo code is needed — simply register, deposit, and bet. The bonus code for bet365 is built directly into the sign-up process, so new users can claim the offer without entering anything extra.

Here are the key terms to keep in mind before betting on Argentina vs. Algeria:

Available to new customers only.

Minimum deposit of $10 required.

Qualifying bet must include at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater.

Promo must be claimed via the bet365 app within 30 days of registration.

Qualifying bets must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer.

Bonus Bets expire seven days after being credited to your account.

Bonus Bets wager is excluded from any returns; only winnings are added to your withdrawable balance.

Cashed out bets, pushes, and bets deemed no action do not count toward the requirement.

Offer not valid in Illinois.

New users in PA and NJ receive 50 Spins in addition to the welcome offer.

Say you place $10 on Argentina to win the match at qualifying odds. If Argentina wins — as our prediction of 3-1 suggests — your winnings are paid out as normal cash, and your $365 in Bonus Bets are credited to your account. If the bet does not go your way and Algeria pulls off an upset, you still receive the $365 in Bonus Bets to use on upcoming matches throughout the tournament. Either way, the Bonus Bets give you plenty of opportunities to stay in the action.

This bet365 promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA. It is not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the bet365 offer for Argentina vs. Algeria

Claiming the bet365 welcome offer ahead of Argentina vs. Algeria is a quick process. Follow these steps to get started:

Register for a new account on the bet365 website or mobile app. No bet365 promo code is required during sign-up. Make a minimum deposit of $10 using any available payment method to fund your account. Claim the promotion through the bet365 app within 30 days of creating your account. Place a qualifying bet of $10 or more on Argentina vs. Algeria or another available market, ensuring at least one selection carries odds of -500 or greater. Once your qualifying bet settles, your $365 in Bonus Bets will be credited to your account balance within a standard processing window.

For a full breakdown of what bet365 has to offer beyond this welcome promotion, check out our bet365 review .

More bet365 offers to explore during the tournament

Argentina vs. Algeria is just the beginning, and bet365 keeps the value coming for existing users throughout the tournament. The sportsbook regularly updates its Promos section with odds boosts, parlay bonuses, and other limited-time offers tied to major matches. Log into the bet365 app and head to the Promos tab to see what is currently available as the group stage heats up.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.