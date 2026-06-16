Bet365 Bonus Code Offer for France vs Senegal Group I Gives a $365 Bonus, Win or Lose

No bet365 bonus code is required to claim this offer. New customers can bet $10 and get $365 in Bonus Bets — a strong way to get in on France vs Senegal Group I action. Check out the latest sportsbook promos before the Tuesday, June 16 deadline to claim this welcome offer.

How the bet365 bonus code offer works for France vs Senegal

The bet365 bonus code offer requires no promo code at sign-up. New users simply register, deposit a minimum of $10, and place a qualifying wager of $10 or more to unlock $365 in Bonus Bets. The bet must include at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater to count toward the offer.

Here is how the offer plays out using France vs Senegal as your qualifying bet. If you back France to win and they come through with a 2-1 result as predicted, your qualifying bet settles as a winner and your Bonus Bets are released. If Senegal pulls off the upset and your bet loses, you still receive your $365 in Bonus Bets to use across other markets.

Key terms and conditions to keep in mind:

Available to new customers only.

Minimum deposit of $10 required.

Promo must be claimed via the bet365 app within 30 days of registration.

Qualifying bets must settle within 30 days of claiming the promo.

Bets must include at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater.

Cashed out bets, pushes, and bets deemed no action do not count.

Bonus Bets are non-withdrawable; only returns from Bonus Bets are added to your withdrawable balance.

Bonus Bets expire seven days after being credited.

Offer not valid in Illinois.

New users in Pennsylvania and New Jersey receive 50 Spins in addition to this welcome offer.

The bet365 promo code offer is straightforward, and using France vs Senegal as your qualifying match gives you a compelling fixture to kick things off. A bonus code for bet365 is not needed at any point during registration or deposit.

This bet365 promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA. It is not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your bet365 bonus for France vs Senegal

Claiming this offer ahead of France vs Senegal takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started:

Register for a new account on the bet365 website or mobile app. Deposit a minimum of $10 using your preferred payment method. Claim the promo through the bet365 app within 30 days of creating your account. Place a qualifying bet of $10 or more on a market that includes at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater — France vs Senegal is a great option. Once your qualifying bet settles, your $365 in Bonus Bets will be credited to your account balance. Use your Bonus Bets within seven days before they expire.

For a deeper look at what the platform has to offer, read our full bet365 review .

Existing user offers at bet365 for France vs Senegal and beyond

Current bet365 customers are not left out when it comes to ongoing value. The platform regularly rolls out odds boosts, parlay bonuses, and other promotions tied to major soccer fixtures and tournaments throughout the year. These deals can be found by navigating to the Promos section within the bet365 app.

With a tournament of this magnitude underway, it is worth checking the app before each matchday to see what offers are available. Promotions can change frequently, so staying up to date ensures you never miss an opportunity to get more out of your bets.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.