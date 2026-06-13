Bet365 Bonus Code Offers $365 Bonus Bets for Knicks vs Spurs NBA Finals Game 5 Wager

The bet365 bonus code offer is one of the best sportsbook promos available heading into NBA Finals Game 5 on Saturday, June 13. No code is required to claim it. New customers who deposit at least $10 can place a qualifying bet on the Knicks vs Spurs and receive $365 in Bonus Bets.

How the bet365 bonus code works for NBA Finals Game 5

The bet365 bonus code offer requires no promo code at sign-up, making it one of the most straightforward welcome offers available. Simply register a new account, deposit a minimum of $10, and place a qualifying wager of $10 or more on a market that includes at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater. Your qualifying bet must be claimed through the bet365 app within 30 days of registering.

Here is how the offer plays out using Game 5 of the Knicks vs Spurs NBA Finals as your target bet. If you place $10 on the Knicks to win and New York closes out the series, you collect any cash winnings from that bet in the normal fashion. If the Spurs pull off the upset and your bet does not win, you still receive $365 in Bonus Bets once your qualifying wager settles. Either way, the Bonus Bets are released to your account balance after your bet settles.

There are a few key terms to keep in mind before claiming this bet365 promo code offer:

Minimum deposit of $10 is required to participate.

Qualifying bets must include at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater.

Bonus Bets are non-withdrawable, but any returns from Bonus Bets are added to your withdrawable balance.

Bonus Bets expire seven days after being credited to your account.

Cashed-out bets, pushes, and bets marked as no action do not count toward the qualifying requirement.

The offer must be claimed within 30 days of account registration, and qualifying bets must settle within 30 days of claiming.

New users in Pennsylvania and New Jersey also receive 50 Spins in addition to this welcome offer.

This offer is not available in Illinois.

There is no bonus code for bet365 needed here, which removes an extra step from the process and makes getting started that much easier. Just be sure your first bet meets the minimum odds requirement, and the Bonus Bets will follow once the game settles.

This bet365 promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA. It is not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your bet365 offer for Knicks vs Spurs Game 5

Claiming this offer ahead of Saturday night's tipoff at Frost Bank Center is a quick process. Follow these steps to get your account set up and your qualifying bet placed on Game 5:

Visit the bet365 website or download the bet365 mobile app and register for a new account. Make a deposit of at least $10 using your preferred payment method to fund your account balance. Navigate to the NBA Finals market and select your wager for Knicks vs Spurs Game 5, ensuring your bet includes at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater. Place your qualifying bet of $10 or more and wait for it to settle after the game concludes. Once your bet settles, your $365 in Bonus Bets will be credited to your account balance, ready to use within seven days.

For a deeper look at what the platform offers beyond this welcome promotion, check out our full bet365 review .

More bet365 promo offers for Game 5 and beyond

Existing bet365 users are not left out when it comes to ongoing value. The sportsbook regularly rolls out odds boosts, parlay bonuses, and other limited-time offers tied to marquee events like the NBA Finals. With Game 5 drawing massive attention, it is worth checking the Promos section of the bet365 app before tipoff to see what is currently available. New offers are added frequently, so logging in regularly is the best way to stay ahead of what is on the table.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.