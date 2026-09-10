BetMGM Bonus Code: Make a $1.5K First Bet for NFL Week 1

NFL Week 1 is here, and new bettors can capitalize on a major welcome offer from BetMGM. Use the BetMGM bonus code "SI1500" to claim $1,500 in bonus bets when you place your first wager on any game this week. This promotion is one of the best sportsbook promos available as of Sept. 10, and it applies to all NFL Week 1 matchups.

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (Available in the US) Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY) Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA), 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR) 21+ only. Please Gamble Responsibly. See Sports Betting | Legal Online Sportsbook at BetMGM | BetMGM for Terms. First Bet Offer for new customers only (if applicable). Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. This promotional offer is not available in DC, Mississippi, New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico.

How the BetMGM bonus code works for NFL Week 1

The BetMGM bonus code "SI1500" unlocks a straightforward welcome offer for first-time users. After you register and make a minimum $10 deposit, place your first real money wager on any NFL Week 1 game. If your bet loses, BetMGM returns your entire stake as bonus bets, up to $1,500.

Here's how the bonus structure works:

If you wager $50 or less and lose, you receive one bonus bet matching your stake.

If you wager more than $50 and lose, you receive five bonus bets, each worth 20 percent of your qualifying wager.

For example, if you wagered $1,500 on the San Francisco versus Los Angeles game and lost, you would receive five $300 bonus bets totaling $1,500.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

You also earn $50 in MGM Rewards Points regardless of whether you win or lose your first bet.

MGM Rewards Points are bonus credits you can use for digital play at BetMGM, or you can redeem them for Marriott Bonvoy Points, merchandise, or Gametime Vouchers. Learn more about the full rewards program at the BetMGM Rewards page .

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the BetMGM offer for NFL Week 1

Follow these steps to register, deposit, and place your qualifying bet on an NFL Week 1 game:

Visit BetMGM Sportsbook and click the registration button. Enter your personal information, including name, address, email, and driver's license number for identity verification. Use the bonus code "SI1500" during registration. Make a minimum deposit of $10 into your new account. Navigate to any NFL Week 1 game and place your first real money wager on any market. If your bet loses, your stake returns as bonus bets within 24 hours. Use your bonus bets on additional NFL Week 1 matchups before the seven-day expiration.

For a complete overview of BetMGM's features and offerings, read our full BetMGM review .

Explore additional BetMGM promotions

BetMGM Sportsbook regularly updates its promotions with new bonuses and boosts for existing customers. After you claim your welcome offer, check the Promos tab on the BetMGM app to discover daily odds boosts, parlay promotions, and other limited-time offers tied to NFL Week 1 and beyond. These promotions change frequently, so returning users should visit the Promos section regularly to maximize their betting value throughout the season.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.