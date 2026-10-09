BetMGM Bonus Code SI1500: Claim $1,500 in Bonus Bets for Week 6 College Football

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (Available in the US) Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY) Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA), 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR) 21+ only. Please Gamble Responsibly. See Sports Betting | Legal Online Sportsbook at BetMGM | BetMGM for Terms. First Bet Offer for new customers only (if applicable). Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. This promotional offer is not available in DC, Mississippi, New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico.

Week 6 college football arrives Friday, Oct. 9, and it's packed with marquee matchups. The up to $1,500 in bonus bets welcome offer from BetMGM makes this the perfect time to jump in. You'll need the BetMGM bonus code "SI1500" to claim this promotion, and you can use it on any game throughout the weekend. Check out the latest sportsbook promos to compare all available offers before you sign up.

How the BetMGM bonus code works for Week 6 college football

The BetMGM bonus code "SI1500" unlocks a welcome offer that gives you up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first wager loses. Here's what you need to know about claiming this promotion on Week 6 games:

You must make a minimum $10 deposit to qualify for the offer.

Place your first real money bet on any college football game during Week 6, including Florida State at Louisville, No. 20 Iowa at Washington, or any other matchup on the schedule.

If your bet loses, you'll receive your entire stake back as bonus bets, up to $1,500.

Bonus bets are issued as five separate $300 credits if you wagered more than $50, or as one bonus bet if you wagered $50 or less.

All bonus bets expire seven days after they're issued.

You'll also earn $50 in MGM Rewards Points regardless of whether your bet wins or loses.

For example, if you place a $500 first bet on Florida State versus Louisville and it loses, you'll receive five $100 bonus bets to use on other Week 6 games. If you place a $30 bet and it loses, you'll get one $30 bonus bet instead. The code "SI1500" is required to access this offer.

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

Claiming your BetMGM Sportsbook promo code for college football

Follow these steps to sign up and place your first bet on Week 6 college football:

Visit the BetMGM Sportsbook website and click the registration button. Enter your personal information, including your name, address, email, and date of birth. Provide your driver's license number to verify your identity. Make a deposit of at least $10 into your new account. Navigate to the college football section and select your game for Friday, Oct. 9 or later in the weekend. Enter your wager amount and confirm your bet. If your bet loses, your bonus bets will appear in your account within 24 hours.

For more details about the sportsbook, read our full BetMGM review .

Explore additional BetMGM promotions for existing customers

BetMGM regularly rolls out bonuses and boosts for players who already have accounts. You can find these ongoing promotions by opening the BetMGM Sportsbook app and selecting the "Promos" tab. These offers change frequently and often include profit boosts, parlay bonuses, and sport-specific promotions tied to major events. Checking the app regularly ensures you never miss out on extra value during big college football weekends.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.