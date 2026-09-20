BetMGM Bonus Code SI1500: Claim $1.5K Bonus Bets for Colts vs. Chiefs

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (Available in the US) Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY) Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA), 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR) 21+ only. Please Gamble Responsibly. See Sports Betting | Legal Online Sportsbook at BetMGM | BetMGM for Terms. First Bet Offer for new customers only (if applicable). Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. This promotional offer is not available in DC, Mississippi, New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico.

The Colts and Chiefs square off on Sunday night, and it's the perfect opportunity to claim a welcome offer from BetMGM. New users can get up to $1,500 in bonus bets when they use the BetMGM bonus code SI1500 on Sept. 20. This welcome bonus is one of the best sportsbook promos available for new bettors looking to get started.

How the BetMGM bonus code works for Colts vs. Chiefs

The BetMGM bonus code SI1500 unlocks a generous welcome offer for first-time users. Here's what you need to know about claiming this promotion when you bet on the Colts vs. Chiefs game:

You must make a minimum $10 deposit to qualify for the offer.

Place your first real money wager on any market for the Colts vs. Chiefs matchup.

If your bet loses, you'll receive your entire stake back as bonus bets, up to $1,500.

Bonus bets are issued as five separate $300 credits if you wagered more than $50, or one bonus bet if you wagered $50 or less.

Bonus bets expire seven days after they're issued.

You'll also earn $50 in MGM Rewards Points, which you can use for bonus credits for digital play at BetMGM, MGM Rewards Points, Marriott Bonvoy Points, merchandise, or Gametime Vouchers.

For example, if you place a $1,500 wager on the Colts vs. Chiefs game and your bet loses, you'll receive five $300 bonus bets to use on future wagers. If you place a $40 bet and it loses, you'll get one $40 bonus bet instead. The bonus bets give you another chance to build your bankroll without using your own funds.

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your BetMGM Sportsbook promo code for Sunday night

Signing up and placing your first bet on the Colts vs. Chiefs game takes just a few minutes.

Visit the BetMGM Sportsbook website and click the sign-up button. Enter your personal information, including your name, address, email, and date of birth. Provide your driver's license number to verify your identity. Make a deposit of at least $10 into your new account. Navigate to the Colts vs. Chiefs game and place your first wager on any available market. If your bet loses, your stake will be returned as bonus bets within 24 hours. Use your bonus bets on any sport or market before they expire in seven days.

For more details about the sportsbook, check out our full BetMGM review .

Explore additional BetMGM Sportsbook promotions

BetMGM regularly rolls out new bonuses and boosts for both new and existing users. After you've claimed your welcome offer, you can find additional promotions by visiting the Promos section in the BetMGM Sportsbook app. These ongoing offers give you more ways to maximize your betting experience throughout the season.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.