BetMGM Bonus Code SI1500: Claim $1.5K Bonus Bets for Falcons vs. Packers

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (Available in the US) Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY) Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA), 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR) 21+ only. Please Gamble Responsibly. See Sports Betting | Legal Online Sportsbook at BetMGM | BetMGM for Terms. First Bet Offer for new customers only (if applicable). Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. This promotional offer is not available in DC, Mississippi, New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico.

New bettors can claim up to $1,500 in bonus bets for Falcons vs. Packers on Thursday, Sept. 24 by using the BetMGM bonus code "SI1500." This welcome offer qualifies you for sportsbook promos that reward your first wager on the matchup.

How the BetMGM bonus code works for Thursday night

The BetMGM bonus code "SI1500" unlocks a welcome offer that returns your entire first bet in bonus bets if it loses, up to $1,500. You'll also earn $50 in MGM Rewards Points regardless of the outcome. Here's what you need to know about claiming this offer on the Falcons vs. Packers game:

You must make a minimum $10 deposit to qualify.

If your first wager loses, you receive bonus bets equal to your stake, up to $1,500.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

If you wager more than $50, you'll receive five bonus bets worth 20 percent of your qualifying wager each.

If you wager $50 or less, you'll receive one bonus bet.

You cannot withdraw bonus bets as cash; you must use them on additional wagers.

Bonus bets do not return your original stake when used.

For example, if you place a $500 first bet on Falcons vs. Packers and lose, you'll receive $500 in bonus bets to use on other markets. If your $500 wager wins, you keep your winnings plus the $50 MGM Rewards Points.

MGM Rewards Points can be redeemed for bonus credits for digital play at BetMGM, MGM Rewards Points, Marriott Bonvoy Points, merchandise, or Gametime Vouchers. Learn more about the program at the MGM Rewards website .

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

Claim your BetMGM Sportsbook promo code for the Falcons and Packers

Follow these steps to sign up and place your first bet on Thursday night's game.

Visit the BetMGM Sportsbook website and click the registration button. Enter your personal information, including name, address, email, and driver's license details. Make a deposit of at least $10 into your new account. Navigate to the Falcons vs. Packers game and place your first wager using bonus code "SI1500." If your bet loses, you'll receive bonus bets equal to your stake, up to $1,500.

For more details on BetMGM's features and offerings, read our BetMGM review .

Additional promotions for existing BetMGM users

BetMGM Sportsbook regularly updates its promotions with new bonuses and boosts for returning customers. You can find these offers by opening the BetMGM app and visiting the "Promos" tab, where daily deals and game-specific incentives are posted. Check back frequently to maximize your betting value throughout the season.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.