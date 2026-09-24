BetMGM Bonus Code SI1500: Claim $1.5K Bonus Bets for Falcons vs. Packers
Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (Available in the US) Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY) Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA), 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR) 21+ only. Please Gamble Responsibly. See Sports Betting | Legal Online Sportsbook at BetMGM | BetMGM for Terms. First Bet Offer for new customers only (if applicable). Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. This promotional offer is not available in DC, Mississippi, New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico.
New bettors can claim up to $1,500 in bonus bets for Falcons vs. Packers on Thursday, Sept. 24 by using the BetMGM bonus code "SI1500." This welcome offer qualifies you for sportsbook promos that reward your first wager on the matchup.
How the BetMGM bonus code works for Thursday night
The BetMGM bonus code "SI1500" unlocks a welcome offer that returns your entire first bet in bonus bets if it loses, up to $1,500. You'll also earn $50 in MGM Rewards Points regardless of the outcome. Here's what you need to know about claiming this offer on the Falcons vs. Packers game:
- You must make a minimum $10 deposit to qualify.
- If your first wager loses, you receive bonus bets equal to your stake, up to $1,500.
- Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.
- If you wager more than $50, you'll receive five bonus bets worth 20 percent of your qualifying wager each.
- If you wager $50 or less, you'll receive one bonus bet.
- You cannot withdraw bonus bets as cash; you must use them on additional wagers.
- Bonus bets do not return your original stake when used.
For example, if you place a $500 first bet on Falcons vs. Packers and lose, you'll receive $500 in bonus bets to use on other markets. If your $500 wager wins, you keep your winnings plus the $50 MGM Rewards Points.
MGM Rewards Points can be redeemed for bonus credits for digital play at BetMGM, MGM Rewards Points, Marriott Bonvoy Points, merchandise, or Gametime Vouchers. Learn more about the program at the MGM Rewards website.
This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.
Claim your BetMGM Sportsbook promo code for the Falcons and Packers
Follow these steps to sign up and place your first bet on Thursday night's game.
- Visit the BetMGM Sportsbook website and click the registration button.
- Enter your personal information, including name, address, email, and driver's license details.
- Make a deposit of at least $10 into your new account.
- Navigate to the Falcons vs. Packers game and place your first wager using bonus code "SI1500."
- If your bet loses, you'll receive bonus bets equal to your stake, up to $1,500.
For more details on BetMGM's features and offerings, read our BetMGM review.
Additional promotions for existing BetMGM users
BetMGM Sportsbook regularly updates its promotions with new bonuses and boosts for returning customers. You can find these offers by opening the BetMGM app and visiting the "Promos" tab, where daily deals and game-specific incentives are posted. Check back frequently to maximize your betting value throughout the season.
- Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
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Ryan Hagen’s foray into sports betting started early. At just 14 years old, he sought out a lottery kiosk clerk with relaxed gambling mores and convinced the fella to sell him ‘Sport Select’ tickets, which were part of the original government sports betting program in his native Alberta. Now a sports betting specialist at Sports Illustrated, Ryan prefers to place his bets legally and has established himself as an authority in the sports betting industry. His roles have included lead writer, content editor, managing editor, and more. Ryan has written and edited hundreds of sportsbook reviews and countless news, analysis, and promotional pieces for some of the most prominent companies in the sports betting world. As someone who eats, sleeps, and breathes sports and sports betting, Ryan’s goal is to impart his unbiased betting knowledge to prospective bettors, allowing them to make informed decisions, whether that’s signing up for a sportsbook, mulling over a moneyline, or placing a prop bet. A prolific bettor himself, Ryan lives for the NFL season and believes that every Saturday night from September to February is akin to Christmas Eve. Ryan has a B.A. in Communications from Royal Roads University in Victoria, British Columbia. His work is widely published in the sports betting industry and in publications such as the Calgary Herald and Vancouver Magazine. Off the clock, he can be found traveling, searching for noodles, working on his golf swing, and managing his degenerate number of fantasy football teams.