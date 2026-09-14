BetMGM Bonus Code SI1500: Claim $1.5K First Bet Bonus for Broncos vs. Chiefs Monday Night Football
Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (Available in the US) Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY) Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA), 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR) 21+ only. Please Gamble Responsibly. See Sports Betting | Legal Online Sportsbook at BetMGM | BetMGM for Terms. First Bet Offer for new customers only (if applicable). Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. This promotional offer is not available in DC, Mississippi, New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico.
The Broncos and Chiefs square off Monday night at Arrowhead Stadium, and new bettors can capitalize on a welcome offer from BetMGM. Use the BetMGM bonus code "SI1500" to claim up to $1,500 in bonus bets when you bet on this matchup. The offer is available Sept. 14 and qualifies new users to explore sportsbook promos at BetMGM.
How the BetMGM bonus code works for Broncos vs Chiefs
The BetMGM bonus code "SI1500" unlocks a welcome offer that returns your initial wager in bonus bets if your first bet on the Broncos vs Chiefs game doesn't win. Here's what you need to know about the promotion:
- You must make a minimum $10 deposit to qualify for the offer.
- Place your first real money wager on any market for the Broncos vs Chiefs game.
- If your bet loses, you'll receive your entire stake back in bonus bets, up to $1,500.
- Bonus bets are issued as five separate $300 credits if you wagered more than $50, or one bonus bet if you wagered less than $50.
- All bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.
- You'll also earn $50 in MGM Rewards Points, regardless of whether your bet wins or loses.
For example, if you place a $1,500 wager on the Broncos vs Chiefs and your bet doesn't win, you'll receive five $300 bonus bets to use on any BetMGM market. If you wagered $40 and lost, you'd receive one $40 bonus bet. Bonus bets cannot be withdrawn as cash and must be used on additional wagers before you can cash out any winnings.
MGM Rewards Points are a loyalty currency you can redeem for bonus credits for digital play at BetMGM, MGM Rewards Points, Marriott Bonvoy Points, merchandise, and Gametime Vouchers. Learn more about the program at the BetMGM Rewards page.
This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your BetMGM offer for the Broncos vs Chiefs game
Follow these steps to sign up and place your qualifying bet on the Broncos vs Chiefs matchup.
- Visit BetMGM Sportsbook and complete the registration process with your personal information and driver's license for identity verification.
- Make a minimum deposit of $10 into your new account.
- Navigate to the Broncos vs Chiefs game and place your first real money wager on any available market.
- If your bet loses, your stake will be returned as bonus bets within 24 hours, valid for seven days.
- Use your bonus bets on any BetMGM market before withdrawing any winnings.
For more details on BetMGM's features and offerings, read our full BetMGM review.
Additional BetMGM Sportsbook promo offers
BetMGM regularly updates its promotions for existing customers beyond the welcome offer. You can find current bonuses and boosts by visiting the Promos section within the BetMGM Sportsbook app or website. These offers rotate frequently and may include odds boosts, parlay promotions, and other incentives tied to major sporting events throughout the year.
- Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
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Geoff is an analyst in the sports betting industry who has over a decade of experience creating content. As a former online poker player who used to multi-table 20+ tournaments at the height of the poker boom, he’s been an active gambler for the majority of his adult life and has always strived to be a +EV sports bettor. His foray into sports saw him develop a deep love for betting on the NFL and golf, where he continues to tilt the same group of PGA players every Sunday. As a writer, he loves providing actionable pieces of content, and his goal is to always search for an original or under-appreciated piece of information that gives his readers an edge. Geoff has a B.A. in English, an After Education Degree, and a Juris Doctor in Law from the University of Alberta. He’s had his work published by larger betting sites like DraftKings and been featured as a betting analyst and daily fantasy writer by some of the largest networks and sporting leagues in the world. His knowledge of betting and industry experience allows him to create reliable and original betting content and sportsbook reviews that readers can not only trust but also rely on when choosing which site to deploy their bankrolls. In his spare time, Geoff enjoys running with his English Springer Spaniel Pepper and staying up late to watch European golf.